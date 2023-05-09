While global beef production is expected to hold steady in 2023, two years of drought in the U.S. will shrink domestic production and change the dynamics of U.S. exports and imports.
Production in the U.S., the largest beef producer in the world, is forecast at 12.2 million metric tons in 2023. That’s down 680,000 metric tons and 5.3% year over year, according to USDA Foreign Agricultural Service.
U.S. beef exports, forecast at 1.4 million metric tons, are expected to decline by 11.3% year over year. U.S. imports of beef, at nearly 1.6 million metric tons, would increase 3.2%.
Entering 2023, the U.S. cattle herd contracted by about 3% compared to 2022, according to USDA.
As 2023 progresses, smaller feeder cattle supplies relative to last year will reduce feedlot placements. And, assuming favorable forage conditions, producers are expected to retain more heifers for breeding, given strengthening calf prices.
“Lower production is expected to result in tight exportable supplies. Concurrently, increased Australia production further dampens the outlook for U.S. exports, as lower Australia prices reduce demand for U.S. beef, particularly in East Asia,” USDA FAS reported in its latest report on world markets and trade for livestock and poultry.
Global beef production is forecast at 59.1 million metric tons, down just 0.3%, as increased production in Brazil, China, Australia and India offset the production decline in the U.S.
Outside the U.S., beef production is forecast to increase 1% as elevated global beef prices induce more slaughter.
Production in Brazil, the second-largest beef producer in the world, is forecast to increase 2.1% year over year to 10.6 million metric tons. Increased slaughter is expected amid lower calf prices and a firmer domestic market.
Australia is expected to increase production 9.7% to 2 million metric tons on greater feed availability and improved pasture support heavier carcass weights.
Production in China is forecast to increase 3.1% to 7.4 million metric tons as the lifting of COVID-related restrictions increases foodservice demand.
Production in India is forecast to increase 2.1% to 4.4 million metric tons on export demand and marginally higher domestic consumption.
Global beef exports are forecast fractionally higher in 2023 at 12.1 million tons. Outside the U.S., global exports are anticipated to increase 2% to 10.6 million metric tons.
While China beef consumption is forecast to be 2% higher, imports are expected to remain flat year on year at 3.5 million metric tons. Tighter export supplies in Argentina and Uruguay will thwart China import growth in 2023.
Brazil is expected to increase shipments to China amid the pullback by other Mercosur suppliers despite losing market access for about four weeks after an atypical case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy.
Reduced competition and a weaker real will support a 4% increase in Brazil exports to all markets. Australia exports are forecast 13% higher as higher supplies and lower carcass prices propel shipments to East Asia and North America.
Australia is expected to take market share away from the U.S. in East Asia. Meanwhile, rising U.S. import demand will support increases to Australia exports.
India exports are forecast 2% higher on strong price competitiveness in key Southeast Asia and Middle East markets, especially Vietnam, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.
