U.S. beef exports are forecast to be lower this year because of the drought in cattle country.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

While global beef production is expected to hold steady in 2023, two years of drought in the U.S. will shrink domestic production and change the dynamics of U.S. exports and imports.

Production in the U.S., the largest beef producer in the world, is forecast at 12.2 million metric tons in 2023. That’s down 680,000 metric tons and 5.3% year over year, according to USDA Foreign Agricultural Service.

