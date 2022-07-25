Feedlot

Beef cattle are going into feedlots early as drought forces ranchers to shrink their herds.

The July inventory of all beef and dairy cattle and calves in the U.S. was 98.8 million on July 1, down 2% from last year. That followed a 1.3% decline a year earlier.

The number of beef cows was down 2.4% after posting a 2% decline for July 1, 2021, and the count on beef replacement heifers was down 3.5% after a 2.3% decline a year earlier, according to USDA’s mid-year inventory report.

