The July inventory of all beef and dairy cattle and calves in the U.S. was 98.8 million on July 1, down 2% from last year. That followed a 1.3% decline a year earlier.
The number of beef cows was down 2.4% after posting a 2% decline for July 1, 2021, and the count on beef replacement heifers was down 3.5% after a 2.3% decline a year earlier, according to USDA’s mid-year inventory report.
While the industry has been in general liquidation about four years, drought has driven liquidation in the past two, said Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist at Oklahoma State University.
“The drought is making us liquidate more than we intended to,” he said.
In 2020, drought was primarily in the Southern Rockies, specifically Colorado, and the Southwest.
“Then in 2021, the drought became much more widespread in the Northern Plains and contributed to beef cow culling. It’s kind of moved out of the Northern Plains to the Southern and Central Plains, and it’s still very bad in the Southwest,” he said.
Now it’s deepened into the Southern Plains and into the Midwest, he said.
The percent of pasture and range rated poor to very poor is 85% in Texas, 58% in Nebraska and 55% in Arizona, according to the latest USDA crop progress report.
Cattle numbers are quickly shrinking now. They’ll be even smaller in about a year and a half as cow-calf producers save heifers to rebuild, he said.
Eventually, that will be bullish for cattle prices. In the short run, the industry is putting more beef on the table, he said.
“Cattle numbers have been getting lower since 2018, but it hasn’t really showed up in feedlots,” he said.
Calves are going into feedlots early, and heifers that would normally be held for replacements continue to go into feedlots, he said.
“We’re still putting heifers in feedlots instead of holding them out in the country,” he said.
The number of heifers, beef and dairy, in feedlots on July 1 was up 2.9% year over year, and the industry is going to continue to slaughter more heifers for the next two to three months at a minimum, he said.
Heifer slaughter is up 3.9% year to date over 2021, and beef cow slaughter is up 14.1%., he said,
Two to four years out, there’s going to be a tremendous squeeze on cattle numbers, similar to 2014 when cattle prices were unprecedented and record high, he said.
The price of a 500-pound feeder steer in Oklahoma averaged $252 a hundredweight in 2014, with a peak of more than $300 a hundredweight. That price has been running about $189 in the past two or three weeks, he said.
Prices are relatively high and will continue to trend upward, he said.
“I don’t know about profitability because inputs are really high,” he said.
