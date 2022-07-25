ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Livestock Association’s Heifer Replacement Program is in its 10th year of helping young people get started in the cattle business.
The purpose of the program is to not only present 4-H and FFA kids with heifers, but to encourage them to continue in the cattle business and in agriculture.
“We want to give these young people a jumpstart in the business,” said Veril Nelson who owns Nelson’s Red Angus Ranch east of Sutherlin, Ore., and who helped establish the heifer program. “The livestock association recognizes the value of educating kids about agriculture. The best way to go about that is to have an agricultural project. Giving kids this experience bridges that gap to agriculture and might inspire them to be involved in agriculture in their future."
Nelson said not every kid who received a heifer over the past 10 years has worked to build a herd, but overall “the program has been successful and the experiences have been good for the kids.”
The program has provided an average of two heifers per year to kids in the county. About 15 livestock producers have provided the heifers. The producers are reimbursed 80% of the animal’s value by the livestock association and they donate the other 20%. The heifers are valued at about $1,000.
Nelson said it hasn’t been difficult to get a couple producers to donate one of their heifers each year.
Kids grades 5 through 11 are eligible to apply for a heifer if they have previously shown a livestock animal in at least one jackpot show or fair, have a suitable location to keep the heifer and can provide feed for it.
Cyrus Holcomb of Elkton, Ore., and Tyler Ring of Roseburg were two of the first kids to receive heifers. Holcomb was 13 when he received a heifer from Nelson’s herd in 2011.
Ring was also 13 when he got his heifer from ranchers Brian and Cheryl Arp of Days Creek, Oregon.
Both Holcomb and Ring still have their respective heifers who became mother cows. Holcomb’s cow had its 10th calf this spring. That cow’s first calf was a heifer and it had its eighth calf this spring.
Several of Holcomb’s and Ring’s heifers haven’t been sold, but have been kept and have become mothers, helping to slowly expand each herd.
Holcomb and Ring are now 23 and are fully involved in ranching.
“The biggest thing I took away from the heifer program was the responsibility you have for your animals and for stewardship of the land,” said Holcomb, who is now partners with his father, Roger Holcomb, in the cattle business. “The program taught me some skills and gave me the encouragement to take this career path.”
Ring said his livestock goal is to raise good commercial cattle and to sell a few show steers back into the community to 4-H and FFA kids, helping them to have the same livestock experiences he had as a teenager.
Paige Edmonson of Sutherlin was selected to receive a heifer from rancher Linda Sherman of Canyonville, Ore., in 2019. That heifer gave birth to a heifer calf and the latter animal has given birth to two heifers, expanding Edmonson’s small herd.
Molly Kenagy of Oakland, Ore., also received a heifer in 2019. Her animal came from the Nelson ranch. Her heifer has had two calves, a bull and a heifer.
Ring said he appreciates the livestock owners donating heifers with “good genetics.”
“The heifer I got was extremely well built and has been a good mother,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without the producers donating some of their profit.”
Edmonson said the heifer program has taught her all about the work that goes into building a herd, including tracing gestation periods and studying such subjects as genetics and nutrition.
Kenagy said it was a privilege to be selected for a heifer.
“It’s a great opportunity,” she said. “These ranchers want to help you, they want to help you become involved in the livestock industry.”
Holcomb said it’s great to walk out his front door and “to know this land and these animals are your responsibility. It’s all on you. It’s an achievement that’s been fun for me.”
