ROSEBURG, Ore. — Future funding for Wildlife Services and the predator control work it provides is a concern for land and livestock owners in a couple southwestern Oregon counties.
A bill that allowed for district assessments per acre in Douglas and Coos counties to fund Wildlife Services was passed in the Oregon legislature six years ago. It will expire Jan. 1, 2022.
Supporters are planning to propose a new bill with only a couple changes compared to the past bill when the Oregon legislature convenes for its 2021 session. Those changes include removing the “sunset clause” that limits the longevity of the bill and increasing the assessment per acre limit to $2. The present law has a $1 per acre limit.
Despite having that $1 limit, the average assessment per acre in Coos County is 42 cents, and in Douglas County it’s 43 cents.
Douglas County had three Wildlife Services specialists until dropping down to two late in 2019 due to budget issues. Coos County has one specialist. Douglas County has more livestock so needs more help against predators. During the three-month spring lambing season, a specialist from another area of the state is brought in to help try to keep the predators out of pastures.
In Coos County, a specialist from another area is brought in during the spring when bears do the most damage to trees, stripping bark to get to the cambium and its high sugar content.
“Hopefully the legislature will give us a good nod and we’ll continue on with the assessment,” said Ron Hjort, an Oakland, Ore., area sheep and cattle rancher. “We have two excellent trappers and it’s very important to us in the industry to have them out there doing an excellent job.”
“I don’t see a reason why the bill wouldn’t be approved,” said Jim Carr, chairman of the Coos County Predator Damage Control District Advisory Committee. “The program is working here in Coos County. We’re not using public funds. It’s a landowner self-assessment.”
Landowners who pay an assessment per acre are able to receive help from Wildlife Services specialists when their livestock is attacked by coyotes, cougars and bears or timber is girdled by bears. Landowners who do not pay into the fund are not able to request the services of the specialists.
The Coos County assessment total has been about $85,000 a year. Most of that money comes from large timber holdings because bear damage on trees in the Coast Range is a major problem.
In Douglas County, the assessment total has been about $35,000 annually. Most of that money has come from livestock owners with small acreages. Timber owners in the county haven’t contributed as much because they haven’t experienced as many bear issues.
Both Coos and Douglas county governments had previously provided funds for Wildlife Services, but those sources of money are scheduled to be terminated when their fiscal budget years end on July 31, 2021. Beyond that time, the two counties will only pay a fee for the acreage they own.
Money from state and federal sources will continue to help fund the program, but the landowners know those sources can alter their contributions with each annual budget.
“We need around another $100,000 to fill the county gap,” said Hjort. “We’re not faulting the county. It’s really done us a good job over the last five years.”
Hjort said to come up with that money he anticipates the fee rising from the current 43 cents average to $1 per acre average.
The county governments, the Oregon Farm Bureau, the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, the Oregon Sheep Growers, the Oregon Forest & Industries Council and livestock associations all support the assessment.
“The OCA is very supportive of this program,” said Veril Nelson, a cattle rancher east of Sutherlin, Ore., and co-chair of the OCA’s wolf committee. “In order to maintain trappers in this county, we need to support a program like this. It’s a voluntary program. You can opt in and use the service or you can opt out and then not get the service.”
Nelson has lost calves in recent years to cougars, so he has opted in and has used the wildlife services.
“We would like that program to stay intact as much as possible,” he said.
The Douglas County Livestock Association has purchased cameras and traps to help the wildlife specialists cover more ground by checking the status of those tools with their cell phones.
“A lot of people really appreciate our services,” said Paul Wolf, the southwest district supervisor for Wildlife Services. “We’re trying to help people mitigate damage to their property.”