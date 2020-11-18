Grazing animals can be used as a management tool to improve the health of cropland soil. Dan and Sarah McClure have implemented a program on their farm near Lowden, Wash., west of Walla Walla, to find out what this practice can do for them.
On this 600-acre irrigated farm, the McClures grow chick peas, beans, onions, kale, spinach and butternut squash on certified organic land. They also raise wheat, alfalfa seed and barley.
In addition to their cash crops, they plant triticale and vetch, turnips, buckwheat and Sudan grass, which are used as cover crops to protect the soil surface from erosion and regenerate the soil by adding back minerals and organic matter.
The McClures became interested in the practice of raising and grazing cover crops to regenerate cropland after attending an Acres conference in Louisville, K.Y., and learning from early adopters about using livestock to graze cover crops.Gabe Brown, a North Dakota rancher, was one of their information sources.
This is the second year that the McClures have had sheep on their farm for a significant part of the year. This fall about 260 sheep are grazing on their land.
The sheep belong to Robert and Cheryl Cosner, who operate their ranch on Upper Dry Creek in Umatilla County, Ore., about 30 miles south of the McClure farm.
The Cosners run beef cattle, sheep and goats and market their livestock products direct to consumers. The grazing animals benefit the cropland by eating the cover crops and crop aftermath and depositing dung and urine, which provide valuable minerals to the soil. The hoof action of the animals pulverizes the left-over plant material and enhances its breaking down, which adds organic matter to the soil.
The organic matter stimulates soil micro-organism activity, which makes for more healthy, vibrant soil. This increases the soil’s ability to capture and hold moisture and greatly reduces the chance for soil erosion from water moving across the soil surface.
The sheep are also a big help with weed control. Raising cover crops results in the regular introduction of unwanted plants and the animals consume a good share of them without the need of tractor fuel, chemicals or much labor.
“We’ve been raising cover crops for 12 years, but just got into grazing them last year,” Dan McClure commented.
“I like what I see with grazing the cover crops and I’m looking forward to seeing the benefits over time,” he added.
“We’re very happy with the arrangement we have with the McClures,” Robert Cosner said. “Our sheep have access to a lot of good quality feed on the McClure farm for about eight months during the year.”
“The good feed has improved our lamb production,” reported Cheryl Cosner. “This last lamb crop was the first time our production was up to a 197% lamb crop. Before, we had been getting about 160% lamb crop.”
The McClures and the Cosners have arrived at a collaboration that provides positive results for both parties. The long-term result will help to regenerate soil, while producing high quality food for human consumption.
We might think of raising cover crops as an old-time practice, but it has a proven place in modern agriculture. The practice of grazing cover crops has increased as more agricultural producers discover the benefit of having animals do the job of incorporating the plant material back into the soil. It is a natural and efficient process and much less costly than using farm machinery.