Well-managed grazing is an effective way to control invasive annual grasses and broadleaf weeds and helps to make rangelands better able to withstand wildfires, explains Tipton Hudson, Rangeland and Livestock Management Extension Specialist with Washington State University.
Hudson discusses grazing and wildfire management in one of his “The Art of the Range” podcast series at www.artofrange.com.
“The shrub-steppe grasslands and dry pine forests found in much of the Western United States are prone to fire. There are some ecological benefits to fire and land managers should think of how to manage fire risk rather than trying to eliminate it," he said. "Some managers promote heavier grazing for fire reduction, but others caution that this can shift plant communities toward more flammable plant species. There is validity to both viewpoints. There needs to be a balance between the two philosophies.”
The perennial bunchgrass plant communities, typical of many grasslands in the Pacific Northwest, have a shorter window of flammability due to their higher moisture content going into the summer than do the invasive annual grasses.
The latter, such as cheatgrass, has a much longer period of high flammability. Cheatgrass-dominated plant communities have a dangerously low moisture content, which extends fire risk from about May 1 to Oct. 1. This is a five-month high-risk period versus the two-month risk period of the perennial bunchgrass communities.
Appropriately managed grazing must incorporate the combination of duration, frequency and intensity of grazing to allow the bunchgrass communities to thrive. Having healthy, thriving perennial plants is the best way to significantly reduce the invasion of annual grasses.
Wildfire intensity can be managed by manipulating the kind, amount and continuity of the vegetation present in an area. Grazing disturbs soil less than mechanical techniques, is less expensive and is more environmentally friendly than herbicides as a means of fire fuel management.
“Moderate to heavy grazing every year is not a good idea. A century of rangeland science has shown that bunchgrass must be allowed to go to seed at least every other year," he said. "That does not mean that bunchgrasses cannot be grazed every year. It means that bunchgrasses cannot be grazed during the April-June period every year. If grazed early in the season, they require a growing period after the grazing to recover leaf tissue, root mass, and to produce seed. The length of the recovery period, rather than the grazing period, is the key to avoiding overgrazing.”
Animals that stay too long in a plant community or return too soon after the previous grazing can damage bunchgrasses.
Well-managed grazing is an effective way of controlling the invasion of undesirable plants and can enhance the health of perennial grasslands. There is research showing that proper grazing can help to manage fire fuel loads on rangelands. But heavy grazing every year is not the solution to fire on our Northwest rangelands and dry forests.
Well-managed grazing that targets invasive, undesirable plants and promotes fire resistant plant species helps to limit the severity and extent of wildfire.