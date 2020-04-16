Early spring is a good time to consider pasture improvement actions that could increase both forage production and forage quality.
Producers with irrigated pastures and those in higher rainfall zones have a number of grasses and legumes to chose from for pasture improvement. The list of species to consider for non-irrigated and drier locations is shorter, but still has some good options.
One of the aims in pasture improvement is to increase diversity. Having a diverse population of plants in the pasture provides a broader selection in both tastes and nutritional composition. Using both grasses and legumes is highly recommended. This will give a more nutritionally balanced diet and helps make feed available more uniformly throughout the growing season.
The Pacific Northwest relies primarily on cool season grasses, which tend to produce more during the cooler spring and fall seasons, while legumes produce more forage during the warmer summer temperatures.
If you decide to launch a pasture improvement program, be sure to select grasses and legumes that are suited to the conditions prevailing on site. Soils that tend to hold moisture and stay wet will require different plant species than soils that tend to be droughty.
Also, the annual precipitation or the presence of irrigation will greatly affect the plant species best suited for a particular location. Information on plant species and their capabilities are available from the local Extension office, your NRCS District Conservationist, or your conservation district.
Most legumes grow symbiotically with rhizobia bacteria that form nodules on the plants’ roots. These bacteria fix nitrogen from the atmosphere. Thus, they provide a natural source of nitrogen in the soil and reduce the need for nitrogen fertilization. There are many legumes, but the most common to the Northwest are alfalfa, red clover, white clover, Birdsfoot trefoil, sweetclover and various types of vetch.
Besides their tendency to grow well in higher temperatures and their ability to fix nitrogen, legumes have other benefits. They are better sources of calcium than are grasses and they bring a mineral balance to the animal diet when coupled with the higher phosphorous producing grass plants.
Also, legumes’ higher nitrogen production helps to increase the protein level of the diet, nitrogen being the major component of protein. So, the diversity provided by legumes mixed with grasses has a number of significant benefits that are important considerations to the grazier.
A rule of thumb used by many experienced managers is to have the legume portion of the forage mixture at no more than 40% of the total plant community. This 40-to-60 ratio of legumes to grasses keeps the legumes at a level that does not normally cause bloat problems for ruminants, but still has enough legume presence to get the advantage of both the higher nitrogen content and the balance in mineral content.
When seeding a legume, it is important to inoculate the legume seed with rhizobia bacteria to ensure there is adequate nodulation for good nitrogen fixation by the plants. Some seeds come with an inoculum.
If pasture improvement is a part of your management plans, consider an appropriate mixture of grass and legume species to boost pasture quality and production.