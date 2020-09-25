Much has been written and said about the devastating wildfires the western states have experienced this summer, but too little has been said about reducing the understory of plants that provide fuel for these fires. The opinion page of the Capital Press, Sept. 18 edition, reminded western state governors and other politicians not to place all the blame for the fire damage on climate change. Well said. A significant factor in all of this damage has been the understory of fire fuel.
Climate change is not an acceptable excuse for failing to manage properly. The responsibility is on policymakers, land management agencies and other landowners. Farmers, ranchers and those people who have moved into forested and former wild areas also have a responsibility. Land management agencies and elected officials should be helping lead the way.
The severity and extent of most wildfires can be significantly reduced by removing a good share of the understory of fuel through grazing by livestock. To be most effective, this grazing needs to be done using an adaptive management approach.
This simply means that each situation is unique and a specific plan, preferably written, should be developed for each location and situation. The developed plan may have to be adjusted during its application, depending on the needs of the particular area.
Management of the property is a key element in reducing wildfires and minimizing their effects on rural residential developments, ranches, and forests. Range management specialists, foresters and wildlife managers have done many studies in recent years to develop improved ways to reduce the damage to forests and rangelands. They seek to save wildlife habitat and to reduce losses to rural homes and property.
Craig and Sue Lani Madsen, owners and managers of Healing Hooves near Edwall, Wash., hire out their goat herd to manage vegetation for landowners. They have used their goats for some of their customers specifically to reduce shrub growth in timbered areas to minimize the amount of fuel for wildfires.
They are just one example of a number of livestock operations that provide this type of service. A modest investment made on vegetation management can save many dollars of the cost of losing forests, land improvements and homes.
Like most types of successful grazing ventures, the management needed to accomplish the desired results is key. It takes time and effort and is difficult to do without either some experience or consultation. There are livestock operations available for hire and consultants to provide helpful information for those willing to address the need for improved management.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Extension Service from your land grant university and U. S. Forest Service personnel can provide assistance in planning for control of understory to reduce fire damage. Increased amounts of wildfire fuels have come from greater restrictions on forest management, increased development into former wild areas, reduced use of planned burns and a lack of understanding about the cause and effect.
Proper planning and management are needed to relieve the kind of destruction we have experienced this year from wildfires. A valuable part of this would be using grazing animals to reduce the understory of shrubs, grasses and other small plants that provide wildfire fuel. Now is a good time to start planning for next year’s fire season.