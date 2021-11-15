Beef cattle producers are planning, or have planned, their winter-feeding program. With the drought, high prices of alfalfa hay and other forages normally used for wintering, they may be considering lower priced alternatives. There are lower cost alternative feeds available in the Northwest, such as wheat and other small grain straw, bluegrass straw and dormant cool season grasses. Those producers closer to irrigated farms may have access to corn stocks, peavine hay, grass hay, and off-quality alfalfa hay.
Dr. Don Llewellyn, Washington State University Livestock Extension Specialist, reminds us that lower quality forages can help reduce winter feed cost, but need to be supplemented adequately. The reason these alternative forages are considered low quality is because they are lower in protein content, below 7% crude protein. Good alfalfa hay often has around 20% crude protein while wheat straw will be about 3.5% crude protein.
These low-protein roughages can have a place in winter feeding when they are adequately supplemented with higher protein containing by-product feeds, such as oilseed meals and distiller’s grains. Also, when feeding low quality forages, like wheat straw, it is important to provide a self-fed mineral supplement to ensure the animals have adequate levels of calcium and phosphorus in their diet, Llewelyn says.
Before purchasing a crop residue material to feed your livestock, check on the history of pesticide use on the original crop. The residue from some pesticides may either be directly harmful to the animals or could cause the meat to be condemned, if fed too close to slaughter.
Regardless of the type of feed being used, it is important to know its nutrient content, so you can be assured that the animals are receiving adequate nutrition to perform as expected. Mature animals are better able to thrive on low protein materials than are the young, fast-growing animals.
Pregnant females, especially those in the last trimester of pregnancy, need a higher level of both protein and energy than other animals. Check with your local Extension Office for information on where and how to get your forage tested.
So, paying to have the feed tested at a forage testing laboratory is well worth the cost. It gives you the information needed to determine what supplements need to be added to make the animals’ diet adequate in all the required nutrients.
When selecting a protein supplement, determine the cost of each pound of protein in the supplement. Usually, the supplements that are more convenient to handle will be more expensive. There is a price for the convenience.
Alternative, lower cost feeds are out there and can be used successfully when priced right. The livestock producer should use them only after determining their nutritive and chemical content and making sure that the animals receive a diet that meets their nutritional needs.