Earlier this year, a colleague and I were asked to assess the plant community of a rangeland pasture in Central Oregon. The area in question was fairly steep, mostly native pasture that had perimeter fencing and minimal cross fencing in place. The area had been moderately grazed with a small herd of cattle in recent years.
The landowner wanted to improve the quality and quantity of the forage, and the goal included improving water quality in the stream that flowed through that area.
Our assessment revealed that the upland areas had an excellent stand of bluebunch wheatgrass that had been underutilized, resulting in accumulated old growth that was slowly oxidizing. There were small patches of medusahead in disturbed upland areas. The pasture adjacent to the stream had previously been overgrazed and was currently composed of annuals and unpalatable shrubs.
Properly managed livestock offer a tool that can be used to improve the nutrient cycle and water cycle of the rangeland and improve forage quality for both domestic animals and local wildlife.
This introduces the concept of targeted grazing. Targeted grazing is the application of a specific kind of livestock at a determined season, duration and intensity to accomplish defined vegetation or landscape goals. Grazing animals can provide a very efficient tool to modify and enhance landscapes when properly managed.
Our recommendation was to increase the number of grazing animals to about three times as many as had been grazing the upland areas. These animals need to be bunched to get hoof action and trampling of the old plant material into the ground. The placement of salt and protein blocks can be used to get excited behavior where livestock will trample the perennial bunchgrasses. While increased cross fencing would help accomplish this type of grazing pattern, herding by people on horseback offers a more direct control on where the animals are grazing and seeing that they are moved at the most appropriate time.
In the riparian area with the history of overgrazing, cattle can be used to manage the population of undesirable plants. Livestock can be put into those areas for short periods of time when the plants are most susceptible to grazing. This will help to keep the plant populations low and control their expansion.
The most critical aspect of successful targeted grazing is to control herd density, the time of grazing each area and ensuring adequate plant recovery time following grazing before being grazed again. Targeted grazing is a means of regenerating land that was neglected or over used and promoting the growth of the more desirable perennial grasses and forbs that offer the higher quality and more nutritious forage. The success of targeted grazing depends on pre-planning and careful observation of the land needing regeneration.