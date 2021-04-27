Managing the lush spring growth of forage grasses can be a challenge for grazing managers. The cool season grasses, typical of the Pacific Northwest, exhibit their fast growth during the first several months of the growing season. As temperatures increase going into the summer, the rate of growth of these grasses slows and the legumes, such as alfalfa and clover, increase their growth rate. All growth, of course, is dependent upon having adequate soil moisture available to support it.
With this faster rate of growth of the grasses in the early season, it is more difficult to graze all paddocks or pasture divisions before the grasses become mature and begin to produce seed. As grasses mature, they become coarser, more fibrous and less palatable to the animals. Managers prefer to graze while grasses are in their vegetative growth stage, which has a higher nutritive content.
The acceptable practice during periods of fast grass growth is to move the animals faster through the paddocks. Moving faster from one paddock to the next allows us to get some grazing in more paddocks, which helps to reduce the amount of plant maturing that is taking place. Even with the faster animal moving, it is common to have some paddocks with more plant maturity than desirable.
As temperatures increase toward summer and grass growth begins to slow, it is best to move the animals slower through the paddocks.
To overcome the early season maturing, we can run more animals during this time of year, if that is practical. Grazing with stocker cattle or yearling sheep that can be marketed as the grass growth slows is a way to handle this challenge.
Another way to adjust, is to mow a portion of the pasture and use the clipped forage for hay or silage. The harvested feed can be used to supplement pasture later in the season or used as winter feed.
Stockpiling forage is another way to use this abundant, early season growth. Stockpiling is letting forage go to maturity in some paddocks and holding it for use later in the year. It is essentially having standing hay that is available to graze late in the year when less pasture is available.
Early season management is a good example of the constant need for the manager to be practicing adaptive management. This means observing and checking the plants on a regular basis in order to determine when a change needs to be made to accommodate the needs of the plant community and keep it healthy and productive.
The pasture or rangeland is a dynamic biological entity that is subject to regularly occurring changes. The manager needs to be constantly in touch with what is happening so that managerial changes can be made as needed to facilitate the well-being of the plants.