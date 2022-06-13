Poison Hemlock is blooming in my neck of the woods. I urge livestock producers and landowners in general to learn to recognize and look for these poisonous plants.
Poison Hemlock, Conium maculatum, is a tall plant, six feet or more, and has many tiny white flowers in umbrella-like clusters. Its stems are smooth and hollow with purplish-speckled spots. The purple-colored spotting is a distinctive feature that helps in identification. It looks like a carrot plant and is often mistaken for Wild Carrot. Poison Hemlock is a biennial and a member of the parsley family. It is poisonous to humans, cattle, sheep, goats, horses and pigs.
When livestock have adequate forage available, they usually don’t eat Poison Hemlock. Poison Hemlock can produce skeletal birth defects and cleft palate in calves, lambs, kids and piglets, if the mother eats the hemlock during a susceptible stage of gestation: the 40th to 100th days for cows and the 30th to 60th days for ewes, mother goats and sows. Both livestock and humans can be poisoned by eating a small amount of Poison Hemlock.
If present in hayfields and harvested with the hay, the hay can be toxic to animals and cause the birth defects mentioned. The roots of this plant resemble wild parsnip and may be eaten by humans when mistaken for an edible plant. All parts of the plant are poisonous, especially the leaves in the springtime leading up to flowering.
Poison Hemlock is often found along the edges of fields and pastures, roadsides, ditches and sometimes, even in gardens. In the last three or four years I have read reports from agricultural reporters and educators across the Pacific Northwest saying the populations of this plant are increasing.
Water Hemlock, Cicuta douglasii, is often confused with Poison Hemlock because of their similar flowers. Water Hemlock is the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America. Just a small amount of its toxin is deadly. The underground portions of the Water Hemlock, especially the tuberous roots, are very toxic. Humans are poisoned by eating the roots, which they may mistake for wild parsnip, a non-poisonous plant.
Water Hemlock is most commonly found growing in wet meadows and along stream banks. It likes wet areas and doesn’t usually grow in the drier areas suited to Poison Hemlock. Water Hemlock starts growing in the spring and flowers in June or July. The toxins of this plant act so fast that affected animals can seldom be saved.
To reduce losses from Water Hemlock, eradicate plants when first identified. The plants can be grubbed out. In doing this, wear gloves to protect your hands. Be sure to get all of the plant, including the roots, and burn every part.
Poison Hemlock and Water Hemlock are very harmful to domestic animals and humans, and it is important that landowners make sure they can identify both plants. This knowledge will enable them to avoid the loss of valuable livestock and prevent the possibility of human poisoning, as well.
For more information on poisonous plants, visit your local Extension Office or contact the USDA ARS Poisonous Plant Research Laboratory at 1150 East 1400, North Logan, Utah 84341 or go to http://www.ars.usda.gov/npa/logan/pprl. Some livestock managers have smart-phone apps that assist in identifying plants, which is helpful in sorting out poisonous plant species.