A key to success in achieving healthy, thriving pastures over time is to manage them in a way that will promote adequate recovery from grazing in the more desirable plants of the plant community.
Successful managers practice adaptive management. A discussion on adaptive management, written by a panel of experienced range management specialists is included in Volume 35 of Rangelands, a publication of the Society for Range Management.
What is adaptive management? It is changing how the grazing is done, when needed, to better suit the recovery of the desirable plants in the pasture.
Managers must change the timing and frequency of grazing and the distribution of grazing animals in order to allow the more desirable plants to meet their physiological needs before being grazed again. The changes in timing, frequency and distribution must be based on the response of the desired plant species and their needs.
So, some type of monitoring must take place to provide the manager with this information, which is used to guide these decisions.
This is the foundation of adaptive management. There are many monitoring programs available. The manager should select one that provides the information needed to make good decisions for that particular operation.
Adaptive management allows the manager to adjust to changes in weather and animal behavior in order to meet the plant’s needs and achieve resilience. Adequate plant tissue must be left after grazing to allow the plants to rebuild stems and leaves and replenish roots. Enough time must be allowed for the plants to have a healthy level of recovery.
Many managers think of rest from grazing as any time a paddock is not grazed, without considering the growing conditions and moisture available during the interval between grazing periods.
A non-grazing period may, or may not, allow plants to recover. Unsuccessful rotational grazing systems traditionally base their animal moves on the calendar without considering whether the plants have adequate conditions to support physiological recovery.
Adequate recovery is achieved when the re-introduction of livestock will enhance movement toward the manager’s ecological objectives. Adequate recovery is a value judgment by management based on specified ecological goals. Managers focus on plant regrowth and reproduction after defoliation because that process is common to all perennial grassland systems.
Generally, graziers value plant diversity and want to recruit and increase underrepresented species. These tend to be the highly palatable species that decrease with repeated, severe defoliation. It is important to allow grass to go through its rapid growth phase and elongation of the apical meristems, the growing stem tips, to promote establishment of the preferred plants.
Regular deferment of grazing helps to achieve recovery of heavily defoliated plants and enables recruitment of new plants, which leads to the regeneration of degraded plant communities over time.
Grazing managers deal with complex biological systems that are influenced by many changing factors. To account for these changes, it is important to have a means of recognizing the things that the desirable plants are experiencing and determine what those plants need to have a desirable level of recovery.
Through adaptive management, we can expect to achieve a true ecosystem resilience.