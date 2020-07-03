The management style practiced by Jack and Teresa Southworth on their Eastern Oregon ranch focuses on rangeland health and the flexibility to adapt as the need arises. The result is healthy land and soil, as well as, economic viability.
A report on the Southworth cattle operation is given in PNW31, one of a series of case studies available from Pacific Northwest Extension Publishing, a cooperative venture of Oregon State University, Washington State University and the University of Idaho.
The Southworths manage a cow-calf and yearling beef cattle operation that includes 12,000 deeded acres and about 30,000 acres of leased U.S. Forest Service land adjacent to their property. They run 800 cow-calf pairs and keep the calves until they are yearlings. The Southworth ranch is in the Bear Valley, on the south side of the Strawberry Mountains in Grant County, Ore. The cattle operation includes high dessert shrub steppe and forest with an annual precipitation of 14 inches. Much of the precipitation comes as snow during the long winter.
For over 30 years the Southworths have been practicing holistic management as developed by Allen Savory. Holistic management is a goal-oriented approach to managing the land that focuses on the health of the entire ecosystem. Grazing is managed to optimize forage production, maximize plant survival and minimize soil erosion. A key element in this type of management is to monitor the rangeland on a regular basis and identify trends, and obtain early warnings of any aspects that need to be adjusted in order to ensure a high level of plant and soil health.
Historically, much of the range now included in the Southworth ranch was originally overgrazed. Jack has developed a range reseeding program that involves planting several species of wheatgrasses and legumes in areas that have a potential for higher production. This has added to the quantity and quality of forage available on some parts of the deeded land.
An important element of the Southworths’ success is the grazing management. Additional fencing has divided the rangeland into smaller paddocks, which has enhanced plant health and survival. Southworth cattle graze relatively small areas for shorter periods of time than is done with traditional management. Grazed areas are allowed enough time to fully recover before being grazed again. Pastures are allowed plenty of time in the spring to develop adequate vigor and growth before being grazed. Their practice is to wait until the plants have developed between three and four leaves of new growth before turning the cattle in.
In this high desert area, the period of active grass growth is only four months. Yet, the Southworths are able to graze their cattle for seven months by deferring grazing in some areas for use at a later time.
In other words, they stockpile forage for later use. By doing this they are able to produce enough forage during the four month growing period to have forage to graze for seven months. This greatly reduces the time they have to feed hay, which helps reduce production costs.
Running both cows with calves and yearlings allows the Southworths to adjust animal numbers to match the availability of forage. In years with less moisture or other conditions that affect the amount of forage available, they can run fewer animals and not over graze the rangeland. This provides an effective way to adapt as conditions require and reduce demands on the forage base.
The Southworths’ adaptability and creativity aids them in being able to maintain a high level of ecosystem health, which supports productivity and makes for economic viability.