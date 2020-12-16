The Capital Press is looking for stories about farm dogs. If you think you've got the world's best farm dog, tell us why.
Maybe your dog protected your livestock from a coyote attack. Perhaps your dog does a great job herding sheep. It may have saved your life. Or maybe it's just a faithful friend that follows you around on the ranch every day.
If you've got a special farm dog, the Capital Press wants to know about it. You, and your dog, just might be featured in an upcoming story.
What to do:
Write one short paragraph about your dog. Include the dog's name and breed and tell us why it's such a great farm dog.
Send your paragraph to our reporter, Sierra Dawn McClain, at: smcclain@capitalpress.com. In the email subject line, write "Best Farm Dog."
Please include your full name, age, city and state in the email.
Deadline: Jan. 4, 2021, at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time
Who may enter: Anyone in California, Oregon, Washington or Idaho may participate. Individuals affiliated with Capital Press, including employees, interns and their household family members may not submit.
Tell us about your farm dog today!