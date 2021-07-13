Farms and ranches owned by fallen Eastern Washington cattleman Cody Easterday may be sold Wednesday to the Mormon church, though claims by two creditors could complicate the deal.
Farmland Reserve, owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will pay $209 million for Easterday properties in the Columbia Basin if U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Whitman Holt in Yakima approves.
The transaction, however, faces opposition from Equitable Life Insurance, which claims its owed more than $29 million, and Prudential Insurance Company, which claims its owed approximately $57 million.
The companies say they must be paid in full with sale proceeds or Farmland will be buying property with liens. Farmland proposes to buy the properties free and clear.
Equitable and Prudential argue that loans to Easterday, his wife, mother and late father, and their companies were secured by property not eligible for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but included in the sale. Equitable calls the transfer of assets fraudulent.
At a pre-sale conference Friday, the attorney spearheading the transaction for the Easterday companies, Richard Pachulski, accused Equitable of "essentially an extortion attempt." An accusation that Equitable attorney Michael Paukert called "utterly irresponsible."
Pachulski also criticized Prudential's position, saying no one gets paid until there's a sale.
Farmland's purchase will maximize the property's value and end mounting legal bills, he said. Ownership issues and allocation of the money may take months and can be worked out later, he said.
"One way or another, this sale should close because it's in everyone's interest," Pachulski told Holt.
Cody Easterday awaits sentencing in October for defrauding Tyson Foods and another company of $244 million. Easterday billed the victims for buying and feeding nonexistent cattle and used much of the money to cover losses in commodity futures contracts, according to federal prosecutors.
Easterday has agreed to pay restitution, including $233 million to Tyson. The Easterdays and their companies have many other debts, including $45 million claimed by Spokane-based Washington Trust Bank, according to court records.
After five rounds of bidding against a company associated with Bill Gates, Farmland in June won farms, ranches, water rights and other Easterday company assets.
Farmland's subsidiary AgReserves, known as AgriNorthwest, has owned farmland in Eastern Washington since 1968 and operates property adjacent to Easterday land, according to Farmland CEO Doug Rose.
Farmland provided Easterday Ranches with corn from 2013 to 2018, but has no affiliation with Easterday, Rose declared in a court filing Friday.
If Farmland acquires the property, it will lease it to the Easterday companies to harvest wheat and sell equipment, according to Rose.
Tyson Foods, Washington Trust Bank, the Department of Justice and Commodities Futures Trading Commission support the sale, according to a court filing Tuesday.
Farmland plans to acquire Easterday properties in Benton County, Wash. Easterday's grandfather started the farm in 1959.