Bryan Stegelmeier, left, research veterinary medical officer with USDA Agricultural Research Service at Logan, Utah, talks with Rollin Winter of Simplot Land & Livestock during the University of Idaho Range Livestock Symposium on Jan. 11 in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Livestock is often exposed to poisonous plants on rangelands, in pastures or from contaminated feed. When that happens, a rapid and accurate diagnosis is important to avoid more losses, but obtaining a definitive diagnosis is often difficult.
“Animals are poisoned when they eat too much too quickly … and get a toxic dose,” said Bryan Stegelmeier, research veterinary medical officer with USDA Agricultural Research Service at Logan, Utah.
When animals die, producers need to find out why. They might need help from a local veterinarian or extension service. Doing a field study can provide an idea of what the animals are eating, he said.
“Producers would know that best,” Stegelmeier said during the University of Idaho Range Livestock Symposium.
If a producer can’t identify all the plants in the field, he needs to collect them for analysis. The best way to handle those samples is to put the plant between paper and press them under a book. When sending them to a lab, they should be mounted on cardboard, he said.
Most state agricultural colleges have experts who can identify most plants. If local options aren’t available, the Poisonous Plant Research Laboratory at Utah State University has diagnostic capabilities.
Each laboratory has specific submission requirements, and it’s best to contact the laboratory before submission to make sure the sample is properly prepared and is an adequate size.
Poisoning problems tend to be cyclical, occurring every couple of years, he said.
“Some plants are poisonous but not toxic; it depends on concentration … concentration can change from year to year,” he said.
When determining a poisoning, it’s important to note the animal’s physical signs, he said.
Those clinical signs include lesions, the number of affected animals and progression of the illness. The signs are used to develop a list of potential causes.
An investigation might also include lesion samples and analysis and biochemical or serological evaluation.
Necropsies are expensive but important, and producers can do it themselves — such as getting a piece of the liver to be analyzed. Rumen content can also be helpful, he said.
It’s best to contact the laboratory doing the analysis to ensure samples are correctly collected, preserved and shipped.
Putting all the information together will provide the most likely cause of poisoning, he said.
“Once you know what the poison is, you can do something different, such as grazing early or late,” he said.
