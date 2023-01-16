Bryan Stegelmeier

Bryan Stegelmeier, left, research veterinary medical officer with USDA Agricultural Research Service at Logan, Utah, talks with Rollin Winter of Simplot Land & Livestock during the University of Idaho Range Livestock Symposium on Jan. 11 in Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Livestock is often exposed to poisonous plants on rangelands, in pastures or from contaminated feed. When that happens, a rapid and accurate diagnosis is important to avoid more losses, but obtaining a definitive diagnosis is often difficult.

“Animals are poisoned when they eat too much too quickly … and get a toxic dose,” said Bryan Stegelmeier, research veterinary medical officer with USDA Agricultural Research Service at Logan, Utah.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you