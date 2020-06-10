A wolf pack with a history of attacking cattle injured a calf in a pasture that was being watched daily by range-riders, including one who twice hazed wolves away at night with shouts, spotlights and warning shots, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reported Wednesday.
The Togo pack in northeast Washington has attacked at least seven calves in the past 10 months, exceeding by three depredations the minimum number for the department to consider culling the pack.
The pack's history of attacking cattle dates back to 2017. The department shot one Togo wolf in 2018. Fish and Wildlife said it had not decided whether to use lethal control again. Director Kelly Susewind, charged with the decision, said he expected a report on the incident later Wednesday.
No Togo wolf is wearing a radio collar to help the department find the pack.
In recent weeks, Fish and Wildlife reported that ranchers and range-riders had seen several wolves in the Togo pack territory in Ferry County.
A calf with a large infected wound on its hamstring was found June 5 by a rider hired by the Cattle Producers of Washington, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The department concluded the calf had been attacked roughly a week earlier while it was in a private pasture, but that the location of the wound made it hard to see.
"The injured calf is expected to make a full recovery and was returned to the range and reunited with its mother," Fish and Wildlife stated.
It was the first confirmed depredation by the pack since last September.
The rancher has used several non-lethal measures to protect the cattle, according to Fish and Wildlife. The rancher delayed turning out calves until deer fawns, and elk and moose calves were available for wolves to eat instead.
Range-riders hired by Fish and Wildlife, the Cattle Producers of Washington and the Northeast Washington Wolf-Cattle Collaborative have been around the cattle daily, Fish and Wildlife reported.
"A range-rider also periodically camps out with the cattle, and on two occasions woke up during the night to haze wolves away from cattle by spotlighting, yelling and shooting a firearm into the air," Fish and Wildlife stated.
The department has been trying to collar a member of the pack, but has not yet, a Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said.
The Togo pack wolf the department shot in 2018 was wearing a radio collar. A rancher shot another pack member that year while it was attacking cattle.
After another series of depredations by the pack last summer, Susewind reauthorized lethal removal, but no wolves were found.
As of Wednesday, the Togo pack was the second in Washington to cross the threshold for Fish and Wildlife to consider lethal control.
The Wedge pack, also in northeast Washington, attacked at least three calves between May 11 and May 19. Since then, the department has trapped one wolf and introduced a collar into the pack.