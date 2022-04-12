Washington Fish and Wildlife commissioners have pushed back finalizing a rule on when the department will shoot wolves that habitually prey on livestock.
The commission heard public comments Friday and Saturday on the proposal and was scheduled to vote on it in May. Commissioners, however, said they needed more time.
Commission Chairwoman Barbara Baker agreed with the delay, but promised a vote by mid-August. “We’re not just going to punt it into oblivion,” she said. “We need to wrap this up.”
The rule responds to wolf-livestock conflicts in the Kettle River Range in northeast Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a lethal-removal rule, agreeing with environmental groups that too many wolves were being shot.
The environmental groups proposed lengthy and uniform requirements on ranchers that could potentially limit grazing on public land.
Environmental groups are disappointed that Fish and Wildlife's staff has proposed working with ranchers in "chronic-conflict areas" case-by-case — the same as now.
If ranchers follow Fish and Wildlife's directions on preventing conflicts, the department will continue to shoot wolves as a last resort.
Commissioner Melanie Rowland, recently appointed by Inslee, said the proposed rule fails to make a needed "paradigm shift."
"I don't think this is the rule that we need," she said.
"I am extremely sympathetic to ranchers who have responded to the desires of humans to eat a lot of beef, regardless of the effects that that practice has on our planet and other life forms on our planet," Rowland said.
"How can we help livestock producers who are in a really tough situation now, but not by making it so that more people can be livestock producers and serve a desire of humans that is really not helping the planet?” she asked.
Fish and Wildlife’s wolf policy leader Julia Smith said the flexible approach is working. In 2021, the department removed only two wolves. It wasn’t realistic to expect fewer, she said. "It will never be zero."
Smith defended ranchers, saying they already are cooperating with the department to prevent conflicts.
"That needs to be recognized and shouted from the rooftops," Smith said. "Sometimes I feel there’s an idea that livestock producers are not implementing measures that we ask them to do, and they are."
Ranchers' advocates also have complaints about the rule. Ranchers most harmed by wolves would be regulated and required to obey wildlife managers, or else the department won't control dangerous animals.
State Sen. Shelly Short, a Republican who represents northeast Washington, told commissioners Friday that the rule wasn’t needed. "We think that good collaboration can happen absent this rule," she said.
"My ranchers are just as committed to minimizing wolf loss as they are livestock loss, and that has not been an easy position for them to come to, but they take it, and it is absolutely something they state all the time," Short said.
Commissioners Molly Linville and Kim Thorburn also said a rule was unnecessary and a slap at ranchers. Thorburn called the governor-ordered rule-writing a distraction. "We are advancing in wolf recovery," she said.
Linville, a rancher, said the wolf population is growing — up 16% in 2021 — and fewer wolves are being killed by the department, without a rule.
"I think people work better with carrots than with sticks, and this rule-making just seems like a stick to me," she said.