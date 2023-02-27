Cattle ranchers press for elimination of entire Harl Butte wolf pack (copy)

A calf killed by wolves in northeast Oregon in 2017.

 Courtesy of Todd Nash

SALEM — Environmental groups are calling on Oregon lawmakers to reform how the state compensates ranchers for livestock lost to wolves.

Under the Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Block Grant Program, counties can apply to reimburse producers for confirmed wolf attacks on livestock and to help pay for non-lethal deterrents such as range riders. 

