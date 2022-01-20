Across the U.S. and Canada, innovative sheep farmers are turning to a genetic evaluation tool, GenOvis, to make more educated breeding, selection and culling decisions.
Farmers who use the tool say they have been able to improve flock genetics, production and profits.
Milk traits have good heritability, so sheep farmers for generations have tracked animals through body scoring, measuring milk volume and mapping family lines to select the rams and ewes most likely to pass on good milk traits. This can be tedious, and it can also be difficult to distinguish between visible characteristics, management impacts and underlying genes.
"When you look at your animals, you can see physical traits and production, but you can't see exactly what their genes are," said Rebecca King, owner of Monkeyflower Ranch and Garden Variety Cheese in Royal Oaks, Calif., milking about 90 sheep annually.
King was speaking at the Dairy Sheep Association of North America's annual symposium.
Now, using GenOvis, King said it's faster and easier breed for better milk traits.
GenOvis is an on-farm sheep genetic evaluation program run by a Canadian company.
It works like this: A dairy pays to be part of the program, about $300 per season.
Throughout the year, the farm collects samples and data on its flock's production: yield, milk components, pedigrees, lambing data and other records.
Three to five times a year, the farm sends samples to the Rocky Mountain Dairy Herd Improvement Association in Utah, which analyzes milk components and somatic cell counts.
From there, the data is handled by Quebec-based GenOvis, which generates an "estimated breeding value" for each animal.
The producer can then use this dataset to guide breeding decisions.
On King's farm, for example, the data shows that one of King's ewes, "Pennycress," is in the 96th percentile of overall desired traits compared to average. The national average is based on data from all producers in the GenOvis database.
Per lactation, Pennycress produces 107 kilograms more milk, 4.97 kilograms more fat and 5.23 kilograms more protein than her peers.
King said GenOvis allows her to see an animal's genetic potential even if the animal doesn't appear top-quality. King has a ewe which, after suffering extreme mastitis, never produced a large volume. But through GenOvis, King found that the ewe had excellent genetics.
"Her daughters are some of my highest-producing animals," said King.
The farmer said the data also helps her to confidently cull 20% to 30% of her lowest producers.
Lynn Swanson, a sheep dairy farmer on Whidbey Island in Washington, said GenOvis has similarly helped her identify her best breeders.
The past few years, through both imported genetics and GenOvis, Swanson's farm has shifted to produce more milk with fewer ewes. In 2018, her 70 ewes produced 32,603 pounds. In 2021, just 58 ewes produced 48,300 pounds.
Volume is only half the story. Swanson said GenOvis has also helped her to improve milk quality, enabling her to select for ewes whose milk has the highest fat and protein content, solids used to make cheese.
She now produces more cheese and yogurt with less milk.
"It yields so much more curd, it's crazy," she said.
From 2020 to 2021, she saw a 62.7% increase in sales.
A third producer, Canadian farmer Tommy LaVoie, who milks about 240 sheep annually, said that although he sells only milk — not cheese or yogurt — he also sees value in component-tracking, because he can sell milk with a high percentage of solids to cheesemakers.
"I think I'm in a decent position to sell my milk to a cheesemaker," he said.