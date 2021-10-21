Opponents of a “confined animal feeding operation” for broiler chickens are urging Oregon farm regulators to reject its permit application due to alleged threats to water quality.
The proposed J-S Ranch near Scio, Ore., would consist of 11 barns capable of producing nearly 3.5 million chickens annually for the Foster Farms company.
The CAFO would compost waste in a storage shed, generating an estimated 4,500 tons of manure that would be used for soil amendments off-site.
Critics fear the “chicken factory” will destroy valuable farmland and create noxious fumes, among other complaints.
However, the state’s Department of Agriculture is limited to considering water impacts in deciding whether to authorize a CAFO permit for the facility.
“This is just a bad idea. Why you’re even considering this — I don’t know what the hell you’re thinking,” said Jim Doerfler, an opponent who testified at an Oct. 20 virtual hearing on the proposal.
Management plans for the facility were attacked during the hearing for allegedly underestimating the amount of waste it would generate and overestimating the strength of protections against water contamination.
Like much of the surrounding area, the site is vulnerable to excess moisture that can seep into the chicken barns from the rising water table, according to critics.
“The water doesn’t just come down from the rain, it comes up from the ground,” said Linda Minten, a project opponent.
A nearby drainage ditch may become overwhelmed with stormwater that would back up into the chicken barns, leading to contamination, she said.
That’s particularly problematic because the facility’s structures will create more runoff from the property, said Lyn Zoellick, another project opponent.
“The hardened surfaces will eliminate land available to absorb rainfall,” she said.
The project plans fail to account for the possibility of flooding and the migration of the North Santiam River, said Christina Eastman, a neighboring landowner.
“It’s practically underwater sometimes in the wintertime,” she said, adding that the river’s channel is heading toward the facility. “You say it’s a 10-year permit. In 10 years, those chicken barns will be underwater.”
Pollutants from the barns will be blown out by fans and will inevitably end up in the Santiam River and nearby wetlands, said Audrey Leonard, a legal fellow with the Center for Food Safety nonprofit.
“To me, this is not Oregon,” said Irene Jackson, a project opponent. “Oregon is about being good stewards to the land.”
Wym Matthews, ODA’s CAFO program manager, said the agency regulates about 550 CAFOs in the state, including others in the Santiam River basin that are regularly inspected.
“I think we have an understanding through soil hydrology and hydraulics how that works,” Matthews said.
If the facility became inundated with water or would otherwise contaminate water, the agency would revoke its permit, he said.
However, the project’s management plans do not create an opportunity for such pollution, he said. “The birds and litter and compost will always be inside a building.”
Estimates about the amount of waste generated by the facility are based on “reputable sources in the Pacific Northwest” and the waste will be removed from the site at regular intervals, Matthews said. The facility proposes to raise six flocks a year consisting of 580,000 broilers each.
“When the chickens are harvested, the manure is cleaned out,” he said.
Concerns about wetland impacts are under the jurisdiction of fill-removal permits from the Department of State Lands, Matthews said. The state’s Department of Environmental Quality is in charge of air quality matters, but does not regulate emissions from such facilities.
“Anything airborne from this facility, there’s no containment requirement for that,” he said.
Eric Simon, who wants to build the J-S Ranch facility, said he has existing chicken barns and works with other operations that don’t experience the problems cited by critics.
The vitriol against the project has been surprising, since it’s “a very unique property” that’s well-situated to meet CAFO requirements, Simon said.
“We felt like we did a great job selecting this place,” he said.
The combined area that would be under roofs is roughly 10 acres out of a 60-acre property, so it’s unlikely to create stormwater problems, especially since it's surrounded by other farmland, he said.
“In relation to the ground we have out there, it’s pretty small,” Simon said.
Surrounding vegetation would filter out airborne particles, while the chances of the river moving into the barn area are minimal, he said.
“Water in the barns would be a catastrophe,” Simon said. “It’s not something we’d allow at all. That’s what we’re paying the engineers for.”