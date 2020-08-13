The perimeter of a fire that burned more than 2,000 acres of brush, grass and timber north of Fairfield, Idaho, has been contained, incident managers report.
The 2,112-acre Phillips Creek Fire, which impacted a cattle grazing operation, was started by lightning on Aug. 5.
Dana Harris of Great Basin Incident Management Team 3, which is overseeing firefighting operations, said that firefighters' late-stage containment efforts include working in timbered draws and drainages, where it takes longer to reduce heat and secure fire lines. For example, they must cut or move logs to make sure fire fuel is at least 50 feet away from control lines.
Renee Kehler, zone range-management specialist for the Fairfield and Ketchum ranger districts of the Sawtooth National Forest, said the fire impacted the Soldier Creek Cattle and Horse Allotment.
“The fire has burned out a couple of pastures and affected rotation,” she said. It’s expected to take away two to three weeks of grazing from the permittee’s “head months,” a measure of occupancy.
“It will also affect the next couple of years as we assess the vegetation recovery,” Kehler said.
A representative of the ranch would not comment.
The fire initially threatened structures in the Phillips Creek and Free Gold Creek drainages as well as outbuildings on Soldier Creek Road from Free Gold to Soldier Mountain Ski Resort.
Some 233 people were working on the fire.