The Badger Fire, burning in southern Idaho since Sept. 12, stood at 89,090 acres and 49% contained as of Sept. 22.
Fire managers said in a briefing that ground crews and dozers continued to build lines on the fire’s southern perimeter. They worked to protect structures near Magic Mountain Ski Resort. Air and ground crews helped stop further spread to the west.
Cooling heat pockets along the east flank was planned, as were mopping up and patrolling other areas of the fire perimeter.
The fire started Sept. 12 and has been burning live and beetle-killed timber, understory, grass and logging slash. It expanded substantially on Sept. 18 in strong winds. It has not burned primary structures or homes.
“Activity seems to have calmed down a bit, but it is not contained yet,” Kristian Knutson, public information officer trainee on the Badger Fire, said Sept. 22.
“When fire comes through, trees can come down,” Knutson said. “They are cutting trees down and making it safe.”
Restoration work will follow, including seeding desirable species on grasslands that were previously home to cheatgrass or other invasive species, he said.
The fire burned grazing ground and wildlife habitat, a driving factor for restoration, Knutson said.
An evacuation order has been lifted for residents on land in Rock Creek Canyon and the Dry Creek area. Rock Creek Road is closed at the private-land boundary with U.S. Bureau of Land Management ground.
An area closure on the affected portion of the Sawtooth National Forest remains.
Other active fires in southern Idaho include:
• Woodhead, western Idaho, 91,126 acres and 44% contained.
• Buck, central Idaho, 19,301 acres and 33% contained.
• Trap, central Idaho, 2,211 acres and 27% contained.
• Grouse, east of Boise, 3,980 acres and 40% contained.
The National Interagency Fire Center Sept. 22 reported Idaho had 14 fires burning 242,127 acres combined.