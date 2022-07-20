BC Bray Fire (1).jpg

The Bray Fire started outside Bliss, Idaho, on July 18.

 Twin Falls District BLM

Crews expect to control the Bray Fire by late tonight.

High winds and heat, and some rolling, hard-to-access terrain have challenged crews fighting the grass and brush fire seven miles northeast of Bliss, Idaho.

