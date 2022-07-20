Crews expect to control the Bray Fire by late tonight.
High winds and heat, and some rolling, hard-to-access terrain have challenged crews fighting the grass and brush fire seven miles northeast of Bliss, Idaho.
Managers mapped the Bray Fire at 20,345 acres by helicopter and global positioning satellite July 19. That's 69.5% larger than the initial on-ground estimate.
Kelsey Brizendine, fire information officer with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District, said the first acreage estimate is a “best guess from the ground.” It can be low or high based on topography, fire behavior, smoke, landmark visibility and other factors, she said.
She said crews contained the fire late July 19 and expect to control it by 10 p.m. July 21.
Firefighters July 19 conducted one back burn near the human-caused fire’s point of origin and another on its southern flank.
Subsequently, “we saw minimal fire behavior and everything they did was internal” within containment lines, Brizendine said.
She said crews also kept the fire from spreading north into foothills, where access is harder and fuel is heavier. Earlier, dozers widened a two-track road on the fire’s north side, providing a fuel break and better access.
The district said July 20 that Bray Fire crews will remain on the scene to mop up hot spots. No-structures are threatened.
The fire was reported at 4:25 p.m. July 18. It burned grazing allotments and threatened structures.
