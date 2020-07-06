Some fence repairs are planned in the wake of a 1,005-acre Black Canyon Fire in south-central Idaho, U.S. Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District officials said July 6.
The fire was caused by lightening.
The grass and brush fire, about five miles northeast of Bliss on the north side of U.S. 26, was reported around 4 p.m. July 3. Isolated thunderstorms, gusty winds and the availability of uninterrupted “continuous” fuel caused the fire to grow quickly, BLM reported.
Twin Falls District BLM determined that lightning caused the fire, Fire Information and Prevention Officer Rebecca Flick said July 6. Crews contained it at 11 p.m. July 3 and controlled it around 6 p.m. July 4. Lava rock posed some access-related challenges, she said.
Land uses on and near the site include grazing and recreation, mule deer winter range and sage-grouse habitat, said Ryan Berlin, mitigation education specialist with Twin Falls District BLM.
He said the district will do some fence repairs, but because the Black Canyon Fire site is fairly small and already surrounded by sagebrush, landscape-restoration work such as seeding brush and native grasses is unlikely. The fire burned brush and some invasive grasses.
“It was not real hot, so there is a better chance of it (sagebrush) naturally coming back,” Berlin said.
No structures were threatened. Responders included Bliss Rural Fire, five Twin Falls District engines and several aircraft.
District officials planned to look at the fire site July 6, she said.