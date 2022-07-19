Crews early July 19 battled the 12,000-acre Bray Fire northeast of Bliss, Idaho.
The fire was reported at 4:25 p.m. July 18. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District said winds that day caused the fire to form multiple heads and burn in several directions. A head is a side of a fire that spreads quickly.
Crews worked through the night to secure the northern flank by using a dozer to build a fire line and by back burning. The district early July 19 said firefighters and airplanes will secure the previous work and create containment lines along the fire’s southern half.
Firefighters continue to face high wind and temperatures and humidity, the district said. Crews from the district and the Sawtooth National Forest were at the fire July 19.
Twin Falls District BLM said the fire, burning in grass and brush, is human-caused. The district has not yet determined when it would be contained.
“It’s going to be a battle today,” said Kelsey Brizendine, fire information officer for the district. “Crews have a lot of work ahead of them and have a good plan in place.”
She said the goal July 19 was “to make sure that line is secure so there can’t be a chance it continues to move north. Once that gets done, that will give them a lot better chance of containing it in the next few days.”
Securing the northern flank — at the base of foothills near City of Rocks National Reserve, Little City of Rocks and Dry Creek — is key because the fire “will cause the most damage if we don’t,” Brizendine said.
“If it gets into that area, it is extremely difficult terrain,” she said. Access is poor, fuel loading is heavy “and it would be a very difficult battle.”
Brizendine said that to the south, Bliss Rural Fire Department July 19 planned more structural protection near where the fire started.
The Bray Fire has burned grazing allotments and threatened structures, she said. The district is yet to determine if structures have been lost.
Three fire managers, two dozers, a water tender, a hand crew, 10 engines and several aircraft were deployed as of early July 19.
