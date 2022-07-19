Crews early July 19 battled the 12,000-acre Bray Fire northeast of Bliss, Idaho.

The fire was reported at 4:25 p.m. July 18. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District said winds that day caused the fire to form multiple heads and burn in several directions. A head is a side of a fire that spreads quickly.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you