The coronavirus pandemic has taken cattle markets on a roller coaster ride for the past two months, with prices moving sharply — both up and down — for feeder and fed cattle.
The June futures contract for live fed cattle, which was $112 per hundredweight in February, closed at $80 on Monday. It increased the allowed amount on Tuesday to $84.
Cash prices have been volatile as well, Michael Nepveux, American Farm Bureau Federation economist, said.
The five-market price for fed cattle went from $124 in late January and early February to a low of $108 in March. It rebounded to $119 then dropped to $111 last week, he said.
The same uncertainty has infected feeder cattle markets. Futures contracts were steady until a steep selloff in March. Prices pushed back up and then saw another selloff, he said.
The May feeder futures contract went from $144 in mid-February to $108 in mid-March. It rebounded to $129 in late March and has dropped again to $108.
Cash feeder prices have also been volatile. Prices on 500-600 pound steers at the Oklahoma City auction, which were as high as $171 in late January, dropped to $134 in March and have rebounded to $155, he said.
Now there’s a lot of concern over keeping packing plants open. There have been several reports of temporary closures due to infected workers and workers staying home to care for their children or who fear infection, he said.
There have also been reports of plants running at reduced capacity due to a lack of workers or keeping a safe distance between workers, he said.
“You’re likely to see some more price declines on the fed side — and maybe by extension on feeders, depending on how long this goes on,” he said.
That could be awhile, according to John Nalivka, owner of Sterling Marketing in Vale, Ore.
It might be the end of this year or into next year before things return to more normal conditions, he said.
Coronavirus has changed everything and caused a great deal of uncertainty on the demand side of the equation, he said.
On top of that, domestic beef, pork and poultry supplies this year will be the highest per capita since 2007, and those industries have become heavily dependent on exports. He’s concerned about demand after the pandemic has subsided, he said.
“Hopefully we don’t have too much of a glitch on the other side,” he said.
Restaurants are an important part of the demand structure, and closures have shaken things up, he said.
“Demand doesn’t just come back … it’s going to take some time,” he said.
The U.S. came into the pandemic with a pretty strong economy. But everything is shut down now with people staying home, he said.
“We basically kicked the U.S. economy in the teeth,” he said.
The economy could come back strong, but people have to get back to work for that to happen, he said.
Right now, it’s critical to keep packing plants open and buying cattle. If there’s anything that would destroy markets, it’s plant closures, he said.