U.S. agriculture dodged a fatal bullet this spring when the processing of H-2A visas for agricultural workers from Mexico resumed after a brief halt. But the industry is still dealing with labor shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Snake River Farmers Association is a nonprofit organization that assists its more than 600 farm members in 15 states with H-2A applications. Located in Heyburn, Idaho, the association applies for more than 4,700 foreign workers annually.
The number of workers it would have expected in the field now is down 15% to 20%, Joel Anderson, the association’s executive director, said.
“The perennial challenge is navigating the government process,” he said, but the COVID-19 outbreak brought additional challenges this year.
In mid-March, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico announced it would suspend processing routine H-2A visas to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“That sent a shockwave” through the industry, he said.
The U.S. State Department quickly responded to concerns from the agricultural community by granting an in-person interview waiver for qualifying workers whose visas had expired in the last 12 months.
A week later, the agency expanded the waiver to include new workers and returning workers whose visas had expired within the last 24 months.
“The consulate in Mexico is the only one handling H-2A visas, but not as quickly,” he said.
Workers from some other countries are shut out by travel bans, he said.
For the most part, the shortfall of workers from Mexico represents those individuals who require an in-person interview for one reason or another. The State Department said interviews won't take place in June, he said.
“I would hope it’s in the next six to eight weeks, meaning in July we start getting back to normal,” he said.
But the local consulates in Mexico will make the final decision on when it’s safe to reopen, he said.
Dan Fazio, executive director of Wafla, the largest provider of H-2A workers in the Northwest, said the association has plenty of workers in the region.
But “some farmers are holding back a little bit,” he said.
The majority of Wafla members are in Oregon and Washington, which have strict rules regarding worker housing and transportation due to the pandemic.
“Regulations in Oregon and Washington would have cut occupancy, the number of people who could be here, up to 50%. In some cases, producers are not able to bring their full (number of) workers up,” he said.
Agricultural employers are trying to navigate those rules and are moving things around, he said.
“Certainly people have delayed crossings,” he said.
Wafla brings in more than 15,000 H-2A workers annually, with roughly a 10% yearly increase in the number of farms it serves.
The number of H-2A workers this year is likely to be flat or slightly higher, he said.
American Farm Bureau Federation pegs the nationwide number of H-2A workers at 258,000 in 2019, with more than 90% coming from Mexico.