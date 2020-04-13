Beef and pork processors already shifting gears to deal with the shutdown of restaurants and other foodservice establishments are getting hit with another wave of upheaval as coronavirus strains their workforce.
JBS USA announced on Monday the temporary closure of its beef processing facility in Greeley, Colo., until April 24. The company is advising its 6,000 employees there to shelter in place to help combat the spread of coronavirus in Weld County, which is experiencing a growing outbreak.
“While the Greeley beef facility is critical to the U.S. food supply and local producers, the continued spread of coronavirus in Weld County requires decisive action,” JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira, said in a press release.
JBS had already temporarily closed its beef plant in Souderton, Pa.
Smithfield Foods announced on Sunday the closure of its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., until further notice
“The closure of this facility, along with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply,” Smithfield President and CEO Kenneth Sullivan said in a press release.
Tyson Foods suspended operations at its pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, on April 7 due to more than two dozen cases of COVID-19 at the facility. It is diverting hogs scheduled for delivery to the plant to some of its other pork plants in the region.
“Our meat and poultry plants are experiencing varying levels of production impact due to the planned implementation of additional worker safety precautions and worker absenteeism," Tyson CEO Neil White said in a press release.
In additional, deep cleaning and sanitizing sometimes requires suspending at least one day of production, he said.
A spokesperson for JBS told Capital Press the company would rather not share information on processing capacity for proprietary reasons.
Protecting its team members is a top priority for Tyson, and the company will continue assessing the situation and partnering with the local health department, he said.
NCBA CEO Colin Woodall said the closure of beef packing plants will have an impact on cattle and beef prices.
“Plant closures or slowdowns have significant regional and national implications that will ripple through the marketplace at a time when cattle producers are already suffering from market uncertainty and economic hardship,” he said.
Every member of the beef supply chain relies on processing plants operating daily to keep product moving. Cattle producers are hopeful any beef processing plants that have been slowed or closed return to full operation as quickly as possible, he said.
An NPPC spokesperson said COVID-19 has exacerbated the labor shortage with plant shutdowns and rising worker absenteeism.
The coronavirus-related loss of foodservice markets and the slowdown in exports has crashed demand and overwhelmed cold storage of meat. As a result, hogs are backing up on farms. The pork industry is based on a just-in-time inventory system, and hog farmers are going out of business, she said.