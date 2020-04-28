The loss of beef demand at restaurants and other food service establishment because of the COVID-19 pandemic reads loud and clear in the latest USDA cattle on feed report.
There were 565,000 fewer cattle in large feedlots on April 1 compared with a year earlier, a 5% decline. The number of cattle placed into those feedlots in March was down 474,000 head and 13% year over year, according to National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The impact started to show up in March with prices for feeder cattle falling sharply, Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist with Oklahoma State University, said.
April futures contracts for feeder cattle have gone from $1.43 a hundredweight in January to $1.19 on Friday.
Cattle producers in his part of the world normally take feeder cattle off of wheat pasture and put them into feedlots, but they just didn’t sell them this year. Feedlots saw issues coming as foodservice shut down and weren’t buying as much, he said.
Feedlots “just started playing it a little more cautious (and) cattle producers just didn’t bring cattle to auction,” he said.
In addition, meatpacking plant closures and disruptions over the last three weeks have a lot of fed cattle backed up in feedlots. Most aren’t placing cattle because they have no room, so cattle aren’t moving out, he said.
Slaughter for the week ending April 27 was down 173,000 head and 27% from a year earlier, according to USDA.
“We’re basically backing cattle up in the system,” he said.
Some producers in his area decided to graze cattle out on wheat instead of selling them, but they’ll need to come off in the next two to three weeks, he said.
“If they take them to the auction, they’ll sell at some price. Some will take whatever the market gives, others will try to keep them as long as they can,” he said.
At least cattle producers don’t have to euthanize animals, he said, which is already happening in the chicken industry and likely already happening in the hog industry. Cattle are a little more flexible, he said.
If cattle are ready today, producers can hold them a couple of weeks. But it’s very expensive. He thinks there’ll be 300,000 head backed up in the system over the next two to three weeks and has heard estimates of 450,000 by the end of May.
“It’s a big number, and you don’t catch up from that very fast,” he said.
Coronavirus has hit packing plants really hard, and it’s hard to know how things will pile up. Plants have shut down, and others might be running with half the workers and at reduced speeds. That reduced capacity might continue after workers are well, he said.
“It can take much of the rest of the year to catch back up,” he said.
The beef supply over the last three weeks was down 300 million pounds compared with last year, and that’s showing up as lack of product in grocery stores. It’s a true shortage, not a bottleneck issue, he said.
“We just don’t have it right now and we’ll continue to have a problem, the next few weeks anyway,” he said