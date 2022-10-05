Hogs (copy)

A federal judge has upheld USDA's pork inspection system.

A federal judge has upheld USDA’s New Swine Inspection System in a lawsuit alleging the final rule to implement the voluntary system eliminates important aspects of the inspection process and violates the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The final rule was implemented in December 2019, and the lawsuit was filed in January 2020 by the Center for Food Safety, Food & Water Watch and the Humane Farming Association.

