A federal judge has upheld USDA’s New Swine Inspection System in a lawsuit alleging the final rule to implement the voluntary system eliminates important aspects of the inspection process and violates the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.
The final rule was implemented in December 2019, and the lawsuit was filed in January 2020 by the Center for Food Safety, Food & Water Watch and the Humane Farming Association.
The groups allege the new system transfers federal inspection duties to slaughter plant employees, which prevents federal inspectors from conducting an adequate appraisal of animals, carcasses and parts as required by the Federal Meat Inspection Act.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White for the U.S. District Court of Northern California disagreed. He denied the groups’ motion for summary judgement and granted USDA’s cross-motion for summary judgment.
The plaintiffs argued the final rule prevents federal inspectors from critically appraising animals because plant employees — not federal employees — conduct a pre-inspection sorting of animals and remove animals unfit for slaughter.
But White said the pre-inspection sorting does not replace federal inspection as federal inspectors still inspect the animals before slaughter.
Plaintiffs also argued the final rule prevents federal inspectors from critically appraising carcasses and parts after slaughter. They argued, among other things, that plant employees, not federal inspectors, are tasked with palpating and incising lymph nodes.
White disagreed, saying federal inspectors visually evaluate the head, carcass and viscera of the animals. In addition, USDA explained it changed the requirement to palpate and incise lymph nodes to free federal inspectors to preform offline inspections, which are more effective in ensuring food safety.
The court also found pre-inspection sorting and trimming by plant employees post mortem does not prevent federal inspectors from inspecting each and every carcass and part and that public health veterinarians are authorized to regulate line speeds to ensure carcass-by-carcass inspection.
The court concluded USDA’s final rule does not violate the Federal Meat Inspection Act (FMIA) or the Administrative Procedure Act.
“The court has concluded that federal inspectors still perform their statutory required inspection duties under the FMIA and have not impermissibly delegated those tasks to plant employees,” White said in his decision.
National Pork Producers Council is pleased the court upheld the system, saying in a statement it “incentivizes investment in new technologies while ensuring a safe supply of wholesome American pork.”
“Pork producers use science-based approaches to continuously improve and modernize their practices to ensure product quality and consistency and their workforce's health and safety," the statement said.
Plaintiffs in the case, however, said the rule greatly undermines the ability of federal inspectors to protect consumers from foodborne illnesses.
“We are disappointed that the court upheld USDA’s dangerous rules, allowing profit-driven companies to ramp up line speeds and police their own slaughterhouses putting both workers and consumers at risk,” said Tarah Heinzen, legal director for Food & Water Watch.
