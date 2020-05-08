LEBANON, Ore. — A Willamette Valley ranching couple, fined nearly $18,000 last year for creating an illegal burn pile that included 40 dead animals, contested the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's penalty and won, bringing the fine down to $3,000.
A judge reduced the fine because the burn was on residential property, some existing regulations were ambiguous, and the couple, first-time offenders, cooperated with DEQ to make amends.
DEQ had issued a $17,869 fine in October 2019, alleging that earlier that year Mark and Bethany Wahl, rancher-owners of Wahl Livestock LLC in Lebanon, Ore., had violated two Oregon laws: leaving an open burn unattended and burning illegal materials, including furniture, garbage and at least 35 dead cattle and five dead sheep.
Included in the fine was a penalty for improper disposal of animal carcasses. Records show at the time, Mark Wahl held an Oregon Department of Agriculture Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) permit, which includes a required plan for disposing of dead animals.
In 2011, Wahl provided the Agriculture Department with a detailed plan for composting and exporting dead animals. He also signed an understanding that animal remains would not be burned except in emergencies and under supervision of a veterinarian.
The incident occurred May 2019, when Fire Marshal Jason Bolen and Lt. Michael Maynard of the Lebanon Fire Department responded to a complaint about a column of black smoke with the smell of “roasting tires.”
On the Wahls' property, Lt. Michael Maynard testified, he found a burn heap piled 6 feet tall with animal carcasses, decomposable garbage, plastics, asphaltic materials, a mattress and petroleum products.
Wahl contested burning the animals, which he said had died of pneumonia and were next to the burn pile.
"Everybody was paranoid that the deads were burning," he said. "But they didn't burn. The animals definitely got singed — I mean, exposed to heat and flame — but that's it."
Maynard also testified the pile was burning unattended. He said when he first encountered Wahl, the rancher was standing near a machine shed where his view of the burn pile was "completely obscured."
Wahl disputed the claim that he did not properly attend the burn, saying he never left the property and stayed within 600 feet of the pile.
In a November email to Kieran O'Donnell, manager at DEQ's office of compliance and enforcement, Wahl requested a hearing, saying he was present at the burn site, properly disposed of the pile at Coffin Butte Landfill at his own expense when DEQ required him to do so and could not afford to pay the penalty.
"I do not have anywhere near the funds to pay a fine of this magnitude," he wrote in the email.
At a pre-hearing on March 4, the Environmental Quality Commission reduced the penalty to $12,000. The Wahls said that still was too high.
At the hearing March 18, administrative law judge Micah Moskowitz decided to reduce the fine to $3,000. Moskowitz's reasoning, according to court documents, was based on a few factors.
First, DEQ had attempted to penalize the Wahls as a commercial operation, but according to Oregon law, the fine penalty is different for a "resident owner-occupant." Because the open burn was on the same property as the Wahls' home, the fine was reduced.
The reduction was also because DEQ's rules did not clearly define "attend" a burn to require constant visual monitoring and the Wahls had no previous significant actions, no repeated or ongoing violations and corrected the situation.
"I would strongly urge anyone who's faced with a fine from DEQ to appeal it before a judge," said Wahl. "Don't just pay it. Make sure it's fair."
But trouble may not be over for the Wahls.
"DEQ is still reviewing the judge's proposed order," said Dylan Darling, spokesman for DEQ. The agency, he said, still has the option to further appeal the case.