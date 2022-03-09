A U.S. district court in California has granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Iowa Pork Producers Association against California state officials over Proposition 12, which prohibits the sale of uncooked pork from hog operations that don’t meet the state’s production standards.
Prop 12, passed by California voters in 2018, established new minimum space requirements for breeding pigs, calves raised for veal and egg-laying hens within the state. It also bans the sale of pork, veal and eggs from animals raised elsewhere if their living conditions don’t meet California’s standards.
It went into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Iowa Pork Producers Association filed the lawsuit in Fresno Superior Court in November, challenging the constitutionality of Prop 12 and seeking to prevent its enforcement.
The case was moved to U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California and again to U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
In late February, that court dismissed the case on all counts brought by Iowa Pork Producers.
Iowa Pork Producers filed claims under the due process clause, privileges and immunities clause, supremacy clause and dormant commerce clause.
Iowa Pork Producers argued Prop 12 is unconstitutionally vague and final regulations are not yet complete. It argued Prop 12 fails to place its members on notice of how they can avoid criminal prosecution and fails to give them sufficient time to comply.
But the court found the provisions that apply to Iowa pork producers are clear from the statute’s plain text and any potential vagueness was clarified in an FAQ issued by the California Department of Food and Agriculture in March 2021.
Iowa Pork Producers also argued the statute treats nonresidents differently than California residents because in-state producers had more time to comply with spacing requirements under the state’s earlier Prop 2 requirements.
But the court dismissed that claim because Prop 12 applies equally to all pork meat sold within the state regardless of where it was produced.
Iowa Pork Producers also claimed Prop 12 is pre-empted by the Packers and Stockyard Act.
The court found the Packers and Stockyards Act only pre-empts state laws regarding the bonding of packers. In addition, animal welfare and public health and safety have long been recognized as part of the police power of states and the plaintiff has not alleged any facts that show Prop 12 stands in the way of execution of the Packers and Stockyards Act.
Iowa Pork Producers also claimed Prop 12 is discriminatory because the purpose of the statue, in part, is to prevent negative fiscal impacts on the state of California.
The court dismissed that claim, saying Prop 12 makes no distinction between in-state and out-of-state pork producers. In addition, the plaintiff has failed to allege the purpose of Prop 12 was motivated by economic protectionism.
The court also found the plaintiff has not alleged facts sufficient to claim under the discriminatory effect prong of the dormant commerce clause based on the difference in “lead time” given to in-state and out-of-state producers with regard to spacing requirements.
The court also found the plaintiff failed to state a claim that Prop 12 has an impermissible extraterritorial effect or a substantial burden under the clause.
The court also dismissed Iowa Pork Producers claim for declaratory relief.