IDFG_wolf Running.jpg

A gray wolf

 IDFG

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week overturned a lower court’s ruling that prohibited the American Farm Bureau Federation and groups representing ranchers from defending a Trump administration decision to take the gray wolf off the list of endangered species.

With the reversal, the Farm Bureau, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Public Lands Council and American Sheep Industry Association will be allowed to appeal a decision from the lower court that vacated the delisting of the gray wolf in February.

