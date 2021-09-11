ROSEBURG, Ore. — Livestock owners in Douglas and Coos counties are hopeful the predator control district tax bill will be reintroduced to the Oregon Legislature in February.
The tax program has been a voluntary method for landowners to support predator control for the past five years in the two southwestern Oregon counties by paying up to $1 per acre. The program was also being considered by a couple other Oregon counties.
But the program was not re-approved by the state Legislature in June. Its last day will be Dec. 31, 2021.
Wildlife Services also receives funds from the counties, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the USDA. But funding from some of those sources has been decreasing.
Ron Hjort, an Oakland, Ore., area sheep and cattle rancher, is optimistic if the predator control district tax bill is reintroduced it would pass both the House and Senate if there are no added conditions. The bill was held up most recently in the Senate Rules Committee as it was tied to a bill banning coyote hunting contests in Eastern Oregon and to a bill that would give the state Department of Fish and Wildlife the ability to regulate predator management. Eventually, none of the three bills moved forward or were revived.
“I don’t see why anybody would be against a tax that is voluntary and is not out of the general fund, but from those involved themselves,” Hjort said.
Jim Carr, chairman of the Coos County Predator Damage Control District Advisory Committee, said the program was working in Coos County.
“We’re not using public funds,” he said prior to the bill going to the legislature earlier this year. “It’s a landowner self-assessment.”
The Coos County assessment total has been about $85,000 a year. Most of that money comes from large timber holdings because bear damage to trees in the Coast Range is a major problem.
In Douglas County, the assessment total has been about $35,000 annually. Most of that money has come from livestock owners with small acreages while timber owners haven’t contributed as much because they haven’t experienced as many bear issues.
Mark Dowdy, a 20-year Wildlife Services specialist in Douglas County and one of two specialists in the county, retired at the end of July because of the funding uncertainty. There is funding for two specialists in Douglas County through June of next year. Beyond that month, funding sources are questionable or unknown at this time.
Dowdy believes livestock and their protection play important roles in providing safety for the public.
“A whole lot of people don’t understand the importance of agriculture in this county,” Dowdy explained. “Without predator control, sheep operations are likely to end entirely or they won’t be able to run their sheep out as far. Then predators will work on calves and goats and those people will feel the pain. With deer numbers down and less predator control, those predators will be right here in town looking for dogs and cats.
“Ranches and farms with their livestock are providing a buffer for towns,” he added. “It’s always been a struggle to communicate that.”
With predator damage being a key reason, the number of sheep in Douglas County has decreased to about 24,000 head from 125,000 back in the 1960s and 1970s. Cattle, which are a little better at holding off predators, have increased to about 61,000 head in the county.
As a Wildlife Services specialist, Dowdy has helped to protect the local livestock industry by taking an estimated 2,000 coyotes and a couple hundred cougars during the past 20 years. By figuring half of those coyotes as females and the average litter size being six, he said the coyote population would explode with no Wildlife Services program, or a diminished one. With cougar litters averaging three, he said their populations would slowly grow with no predator control.
“Even though it’s been my job to control coyotes, I absolutely respect them,” Dowdy said. “They’re the smartest animal out there. For me, the most challenging wildlife was always the coyote.”
Dowdy said if predator control gradually fades, the livestock producers who manage to remain will deal with predator issues themselves. In that case, there may be little or no documentation, unlike the Wildlife Services specialists who must report their predator kills. Those reports are important in wildlife population management decisions and studies by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“The program is about livestock, not dead stock,” Dowdy said. “If livestock owners are forced to defend their livelihood, you’re just taking away any accountability that Wildlife Services provides.”
He added that wolves will eventually have a greater presence west of the Cascades, and without Wildlife Services' involvement, that predator will join coyotes and cougars in having a damaging impact on livestock.