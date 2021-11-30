The overall trend in animal proteins next year will be slower production growth, driven by pork, poultry and aquaculture, but beef and wild-catch seafood output are expected to contract slightly, according to analysts.
Animal protein prices should remain firm, with some exceptions, supported by ongoing supply constraints and general strength in demand, Rabobank analysts said in their “Global Animal Protein Outlook 2022.”
Supply chains will face higher input costs, with the most significant increases coming from feed, labor, energy and freight.
“This next year has the potential to accelerate structural change as a result of escalating costs,” said Christine McCracken, a senior animal protein analyst at Rabobank.
“Success will most likely go to the players that adapt to the changing business environment, embracing consumer preferences for sustainability and preparing for a surge in demand as economies continue to reopen and adjust following COVID-19-induced lockdowns,” she said.
The report highlighted the expected challenges in feed costs, food inflation, labor, freight costs, energy and sustainability.
Feed
Global feed prices are expected to remain high in 2022, with tight stocks and firm demand maintaining price support. Weather and geopolitical risks could push feed prices higher.
Price inflation
There is good reason to assume animal protein prices will continue to rise to accommodate increasing costs of production. At the same time, food retail and foodservice companies have pushed back to restrict cost pass-through.
Labor
Labor availability was already an issue before the pandemic, but the severity of the labor shortfall is now limiting production and slowing distribution in some markets. Those inefficiencies, along with growing competition for a limited labor supply, are raising costs in the labor-intensive animal protein sector.
Freight rates
Rabobank expects global shipping disruption to continue in 2022, keeping freight costs high. System congestion will take time to dissipate. New investment is underway but won’t come online until 2023.
Energy
A combination of structural and cyclical drivers pushed energy prices to multi-year highs in 2021, and energy prices will remain elevated until at least mid-2022.
Sustainability
Ultimately, premiums from consumers may be moot. Improved production efficiency, brand reputation, capital access and regulatory pressure will likely provide more motivation for animal protein supply chains to scale up sustainability enhancement.