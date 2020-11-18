No one is certain which direction trade policy will take with a new U.S. administration, particularly as it applies to China. But an international trade consultant lent her insight to the discussion during the U.S. Meat Export Federations virtual strategic planning meeting last week.
China and the U.S. will not become closest friends anytime soon no matter who’s in power, said Anja Manuel, co-founder and partner in Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC, a strategic consulting firm that helps U.S. companies navigate international markets.
Trade policy with China is not just a U.S.-China issue because the whole world has become dependent on China. In 1980, the U.S. dominated world trade. But that’s changed over time and many more countries now trade more with China than with the U.S., she said.
“So whatever happens in the U.S.-China trade war actually impacts the rest of the world, too,” she said.
Under Phase One of the U.S.-China trade deal, signed in January, China was supposed to buy about $37 billion in agricultural goods. But by September it had only purchased about 50% of what it was supposed to, she said.
It might be different for U.S. meat exports, given African swine fever that decimated China’s swine herd and China’s growing appetite for beef. But there are still difficult times ahead, she said.
With the divide in Congress looking increasing likely, it’s unlikely President-elect Joe Biden will have trade promotion authority — which makes it easier and faster to negotiate trade deals.
“Also, Biden has a complicated coalition to manage. He’s got the advisers who are closest to him who tend to be internationalists, pro-trade in general,” she said.
Some helped in negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but there will probably only be a slow rolling back of tariffs and a careful, considered approach to trade deals, she said.
She expects some of the onerous tariffs the Trump administration put on China will be reduced slowly over time but thinks the U.S.-China rivalry will remain even under a Biden administration, she said.
“Even if the U.S. wants to have a positive, constructive relationship, the situation in China politically is such that Xi Jinping is strongly in charge. He’s feeling his oats, as they say, and he’s going to keep pushing forward doing things that make us in the West quite uncomfortable,” she said.
The U.S.-China relationship will stay relatively contentious for the next couple of years. But unless there’s a complete breakdown in relations, China and Asia are likely to be good markets for U.S. meat, she said.
As for other agricultural policy, there’s a big push to support small farmers and increase the maximum loan amount for new and beginning farmers. There are also a lot of conversations about environmental issues on farms and creating new revenue streams for farmers, she said.
There’s also talk of creating regional food systems, and there’ll probably be stronger labor protections for essential workers such as those in meat production, she said.
Manuel’s partners in the firm are former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.