WINSTON, Ore. — In her first six months as a conflict prevention specialist in Southwestern Oregon, Alyssa Mahaney contacted and advised 80 livestock owners.
On three ranches — two in Jackson County and one in Klamath County — she and her horse have ridden the properties, checking on the cattle and looking for wildlife sign, specifically that of wolves. She has also spent several nights patrolling those ranches in her pickup truck.
With the confirmed presence of the Rogue and Indigo wolf packs in the Cascade Mountains of Southern Oregon, Mahaney is encouraging ranchers to use non-lethal methods to discourage those wolves from preying on their livestock. There has previously been wolf predation on calves in Jackson and Klamath counties. While the presence of the Indigo pack has been confirmed in eastern Douglas County, there have been no known cases of wolf predation in that county.
In support of non-lethal methods to limit wolf-livestock conflicts, $1.38 million was recently approved by Congress in its fiscal year 2020 budget allocations for non-lethal predator damage management and research. That money will be distributed to a dozen states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming — to fund full-time or seasonal prevention specialists.
“Before this funding, these states, other than Oregon and Montana, did not have a full-time specialist,” said Tanya Espinosa, public affairs specialist for USDA’s Wildlife Services. “By the end of this year, each state should have somebody in that position.”
Espinosa added that the funding will also go to educational outreach to promote the best techniques when using non-lethal methods, for the purchase of non-lethal tools and scare devices, and to the National Wildlife Research Center to conduct a broad scale study on the effectiveness of non-lethal strategies to prevent livestock predation.
Paul Wolf, the Southwest Oregon district supervisor for USDA’s Wildlife Services, said he anticipates that the new specialist in Oregon would be based in Douglas County. He explained that while there are more wolves in Eastern Oregon, the population in that half of the state is now enough to where it is no longer federally protected and is under state management. Wolf-livestock conflicts in Eastern Oregon can now be dealt with using lethal methods.
“We need to demonstrate (in Western Oregon) that we’ve used non-lethal tools now so when wolves do create trouble, producers will be given the next option which is lethal,” Wolf said.
The non-lethal methods that Mahaney is encouraging are removing bone and carcass piles, stringing fladry fencing, range riding on foot, horseback or by vehicle, putting guard dogs in with the livestock, installing pyro-technics and setting up inflatable tube characters. All of these have been effective deterrents to wolves, but usually only for limited time, so it’s best to use them during lambing and calving seasons.
Cameras on wildlife trails and near pastures have also confirmed the presence of wolves and can give ranchers a warning to be even more attentive to their livestock.
“The response has been good,” Mahaney said of her contacts with ranchers. “They know this is something they have to try.”
She’s also encouraging ranchers to keep better data on their livestock: The actual number turned out on pasture and grazing allotments, their weight gain and pregnancy rates compared to pre-wolf years. The presence of wolves can stress calves into less weight gain and can negatively impact pregnant cows.
This data can benefit ranchers when management policies for wolves are set.
Both the Rogue and Indigo packs, each consisting of four or five wolves, have one collared animal that allows wildlife officials to track the packs. Officials, however, explain that single dispersal wolves can split off from a pack, travel in a different direction and create issues that aren’t easily monitored.
“I’m pretty positive we have more wolves in these counties than we know of,” Wolf said. “Wolves are dispersing. There’s going to be more of them here (Western Oregon), it’s just a matter of time. They’re a new critter on the landscape that we have to learn to adapt to, that we have to deal with.
“We’re trying to help you with it,” he added of providing education on the non-lethal methods to deter wolves.