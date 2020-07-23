As rendering services become harder to find, more ranchers and dairy farmers are composting their dead livestock.
It's difficult to know how often the practice is used, because many operations aren't required to report that information, said Lynne Carpenter-Boggs, a Washington State University soil scientist.
State law requires disposal of a carcass 72 hours after the time of death or discovery to avoid nuisance odors or disease.
In recent years, it's become difficult to find rendering services, Carpenter-Boggs said.
"Some operations have enough land and the right situation where they are still allowed to bury," she said. "Fewer and fewer landfills are accepting mortalities or processing waste."
Jason Sheehan, dairy farmer in Sunnyside, Wash., said in a recorded video on a recent WSU webinar that he believes composting is the most natural way to take care of dead animals, and brings cows through the full cycle on the farm by using them as fertilizer on the fields.
He had problems getting rendering services in a timely manner, particularly during the summer, he said.
"This way, if we had a mortality, we could deal with it immediately," he said.
Agricultural compost usually includes high carbon feedstocks, such as wood chips, wood shavings and used bedding, to increase porosity and absorbency.
High nitrogen feedstocks such as animal carcasses, manure or food waste increase heat and nutrient value, but also have the potential to increase odor.
As microorganisms go to work in the compost, the temperature rises.
Farmers must monitor the compost temperature during its critical hot phase, which must include three consecutive days at or above 131 degrees Fahrenheit, to change the microbial community and kill off pathogens.
Anything at or above 171 degrees Fahrenheit is too hot, Carpenter-Boggs said. It can kill beneficial, heat-loving microbes and potentially lead to spontaneous combustion.
The total composting process may take six months to a year, Carpenter-Boggs said.
As compost piles are turned or shift naturally, large bones can become uncovered. It's important to re-bury them in the center of the pile for the process to continue to break them down, said Rachel Wieme, WSU postdoctoral research associate.
Odors or bones can attract scavengers, including eagles or other birds, coyotes or dogs and cats, Wieme said.
Agricultural composting in Washington is potentially exempt from solid waste handling permitting if all feedstocks are generated on site and the final product is used on site, or if some off-site feedstocks are collected, the final product is used on site and less than 1,000 cubic yards of material is on site at any time.
Farmers may expect testing of the finished compost for nutrients, acidity and potential remaining pathogens, at a cost of $200 to $300, or reporting to the local health department, Carpenter-Boggs said.
Any operation must allow inspection if requested.
Using composting does not change reporting requirements of diseases to the state veterinarian.
Farmers and ranchers should retain records of dates dead livestock enter composting, temperatures reached and dates of pile turnings, Carpenter-Boggs said.