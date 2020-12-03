Environmental groups are seeking to stop sheep grazing in Washington’s Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest until federal plans to prevent disease transmission to bighorn sheep are completed.
Wildearth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project have filed a lawsuit alleging the U.S. Forest Service has unlawfully delayed enacting new management standards to protect bighorn sheep, a sensitive species at risk of getting sick from pathogens carried by domestic sheep.
The environmental plaintiffs have asked a federal judge to overturn sheep grazing authorizations for seven allotments in the national forest and enjoin the practice until the agency implements management changes that it’s repeatedly postponed for nearly a decade.
“Grazing on these allotments poses a high risk that domestic sheep will come into contact with and transmit disease to bighorn sheep, which can happen quickly and lead to die-offs of bighorn sheep herds,” the complaint said.
A spokesperson for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said it doesn't comment on pending litigation. Representatives of S. Martinez Livestock Inc., a sheep ranch potentially affected by the lawsuit, were not available for comment as of press time.
A pneumonia outbreak killed off a bighorn sheep herd near Yakima, Wash., in 2013 after domestic sheep wandered away from the grazing allotments, the complaint said. New concerns arose this year when wildlife managers killed several bighorn sheep after another herd tested positive for disease-causing bacteria.
“The Forest Service is well aware of these problems, and in 2016, completed a scientific analysis that concluded domestic sheep grazing on the Wenatchee allotments poses a high risk to four herds that include about two-thirds of all bighorn sheep within the national forest and nearly 50 percent of all bighorn sheep in Washington state,” the environmental plaintiffs said.
Once that “risk of contact analysis” was done, the agency vowed to undertake an environmental study to update its management plans but has since kept pushing back the timeline while re-authorizing sheep grazing, the complaint said.
The environmental groups claim the Forest Service’s actions are “arbitrary, capricious (and) an abuse of discretion” in violation of the National Forest Management Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.
Controversies over the impact of domestic sheep have a long history in nearby Idaho, where environmental groups have successfully litigated to stop grazing in national forests and property owned by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
In 2016, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld management plans that ended grazing on about 70% of the allotments in Idaho’s Payette National Forest.
Risk models of disease transmission developed by the Forest Service reasonably supported the agency’s decision to end domestic sheep grazing on the allotments, the 9th Circuit said.
“Ultimately, the Forest Service used top-rate model designers; relied on peer-reviewed methodologies applied by other bighorn researchers addressing similar issues; and incorporated on-the-ground data of bighorn sheep movements within the Payette,” the ruling said.