Easterday Ranches of Pasco, Wash., and co-owner Cody Easterday were charged Thursday by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission with defrauding a beef processor of $233 million by selling 200,000 head of cattle that only existed on invoices.
The CFTC charges were filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington one day after Easterday pleaded guilty in the same court to committing wire fraud against Tyson Foods and another unnamed company of more than $244 million.
The new charges allege Easterday reported false or misleading information concerning the ranch's cattle inventory, purchases, and sales to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The false statements were made in 2017 and 2018 to avoid scrutiny and discipline, according to the complaint.
The complaint alleges Easterday ran up more than $200 million in losses over 10 years from speculative trading in the cattle futures markets. To meet margin calls, Easterday allegedly defrauded one of its biggest business partners, a South Dakota-based beef producer.
The complaint alleges that from at least October 2016 to November 2020, Easterday submitted false invoices and reimbursement requests for cattle that it never purchased or raised for the producer.
The commission seeks restitution, civil monetary penalties, and permanent trading and registration bans.
Easterday faces up to 20 years in prison for the wire fraud charge he pleaded guilty to Wednesday.