Wind Turbines

Lava Ridge, one of the largest wind farms in the nation, is planned for north of Twin Falls, Idaho.

 EO Media file

The public comment period for the proposed Lava Ridge wind project will end on April 20.

The proposal had attracted 6,000 comments as of April 7, said Project Manager Kasey Prestwich of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The Draft Environmental Impact Statement was released in mid-January.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you