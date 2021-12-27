Tight supplies and strong demand are expected to bolster prices for animal proteins in 2022, but inflation could cut into U.S. per capita meat consumption.
The consumer price index for all meats, poultry, fish and eggs hit an all-time high in October, rising 12% year over year, according to CoBank’s “2022 Year Ahead Report — Forces that will Shape the U.S. Rural Economy.”
“While higher retail prices could limit consumption growth, tighter cattle supplies, ongoing broiler breeder issues and sow herd reductions should support favorable processor margins through at least the first half of 2022,” the report said.
Record profitability for beef packers early in 2021 would typically bring significant expansion in slaughter capacity, but that is not the case.
“Low farm-level cattle prices from 2019 through mid-2021, combined with the extreme drought in the western U.S., have set the stage for lower feeder cattle supplies for at least the next 2-3 years,” the report said.
Major packers and smaller independents are expected to battle fiercely for fed cattle supplies, which will raise cattle prices and moderate packer margin.
In the pork sector, California’s Proposition 12 will bring a challenge in managing hog production and product supplies. The proposition mandates that pork sold in the state must be raised under compliant sow housing standards. The law is set to go into effect Jan. 1.
“Estimates suggest that only 4% of (U.S.) sow operations were compliant through mid-2021, but California currently consumes 14% of all U.S. pork production. With the industry having exhausted most of its legal options, it appears Prop 12 will become law, with the full impact expected in the second quarter of 2022,” the report said.
On the trade side, U.S. meat exports have been growing steadily since 2016. But as the Phase One trade agreement with China sunsets in 2021, it is unclear if the U.S. will remain a primary source for China’s protein needs.
“China has rapidly rebuilt its domestic hog supplies after the African swine fever outbreak of 2018-19, and domestic hog and pork prices have dropped sharply in recent months,” the report said.
Although U.S. beef exports have been robust during the second half of 20211, the collective U.S. protein opportunity in China might have already peaked.
“Ongoing port delays and container shortages are likely partially to blame, but those will persist throughout 2022,” the report said.
Mexico will remain a top destination for U.S. pork and poultry exports in 2022, but it is unlikely it would be able to absorb the entire deficit from reduced opportunities in China.
The animal protein portion of CoBank’s broader outlook report was authored by Brian Earnest, lead protein industry analysts with the bank.