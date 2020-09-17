ROSEBURG, Ore. — Even while the Archie Creek Fire continued to burn through pasture and timber, help arrived for displaced livestock.
Three truck and trailer loads of donated hay from Christmas Valley, Ore., producers arrived at the Santos Ranch near Glide, Ore., on Sept. 15 and 16. The triticale big bales will be distributed to Glide area ranches that saw their hillside pastures blackened by the Archie Creek Fire that had grown to about 128,000 acres through Sept. 16.
Dan Parks, a lifestyle product specialist with the Douglas County Farmers Co-Op in Roseburg, Ore., and with Purina Products, said he saw the need for hay “when the fire blew up into a large deal.”
“It’s been a pretty rough time for everybody and their animals,” Parks said. “Giving them some hay doesn’t solve all their problems, but it’ll help some.”
Parks grew up in the hay growing community of Christmas Valley in Central Oregon so he made some calls in that direction, including to his father, Alan Parks, who owns the Poplars Ranch. Alan Parks, Blaine and Terry Nofzinger, owners of Double N Hay Co., and Dusty Grassman of High Desert Hay each responded with a load, a donation totaling about $15,000. Parks and the Nofzingers also donated the hauling and Troy Fine donated the trucking of the Grassman load.
“It’s nice to be able to do a little something for those folks,” Alan Parks said. “This is hay we would have sold, but I think it is fair to say we’ve had a really good year raising hay so it’s easier to donate some this year than maybe in some previous years. We also recognize it’s been a tough year to be in the livestock business without also losing a feed source so we’re happy to help as best we can.”
Dan Parks and rancher Don Santos are making calls and coordinating the distribution of the donated hay to area ranchers who have been impacted by the fire. Since the Archie Creek Fire is still active and low-lying smoke is limiting visibility and access, estimating the total loss will have to come later, but in the meantime, cattle, sheep, horses and goats will need to be fed.
“Thank you. This hay will be very much appreciated,” said Santos, who believes his ranch had 150 acres of pasture burned. “We’ll have to do some extra feeding or pray for rain to get the grass started again.”
Depending on the amount of rain and how often it falls, green grass could start to push up through the black a week after the first fall showers.
While there have been the hay donations for the livestock, there have also been numerous food donations for property owners, many who have had to evacuate.
Winston, Ore., area farmer Bobby Wright donated several hundred pounds of potatoes to evacuation sites and to the 138 Grill, a Glide café that has been serving free meals since shortly after the fire began.
The Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg has donated stalls for many evacuated horses and RV sites for evacuated families.
“I’m very impressed with the ag community, coming together and just being there for everybody with these donations,” Dan Parks said.