ELLENSBURG, Wash. — U.S. hay exports to China could be finished Dec. 15 when the tariff increases from 33% to 42%, a leading U.S. hay exporter says.
“To date, tariff impact has resulted in roughly a 40% decrease in imports of U.S. alfalfa hay. Most customers say if we end up with a 42% tariff, imports will cease and alternatives will be forced,” said Mark Anderson, president and CEO of Anderson Hay & Grain Co. in Ellensburg.
China has been buying alternatives from Australia, Spain, South America and Canada that don’t totally fill its alfalfa need, Anderson said. Local forage including corn silage most likely would be a longer term alternative, he said.
Right now the alfalfa market to China “remains fairly strong due to limited carryover from last crop year and very light supplies of good green hay due to intermittent rain during harvest to date this summer,” he said.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been making up some of the lost exports to China, Anderson said. Ultimately, less hay would be exported from the U.S. longer term if China was not a big buyer, he said.
In May, Anderson said the tariff, which increased from 8% to 32% in July of 2018, had caused a reduction in sales.
At that time, Jon Paul Driver, a hay analyst with Northwest Farm Credit Services in Spokane, said the China decline was largely offset by increased sales to Saudi Arabia.
In 2017, before the tariff increases, China bought 1.2 million metric tons of U.S. hay, mostly for dairies. It was the No. 1 export market for U.S. alfalfa and was No. 2 to Japan for all U.S. hay.