Fundamental changes are transforming the beef supply chain from a just-in-time delivery model toward a just-in-case approach, according to a new report by Rabobank.
During the initial COVID shock, many Americans found empty store shelves for the first time. Beef processors, distributors and retailers are striving to build resiliency into the supply chain and reduce the risk of another round of empty grocery store shelves in the future, the report said.
“While a cattle producer has little or no control over what happens in the beef supply chain post-harvest, it will be important for livestock producers to be aware of changes occurring throughout the supply chain,” said Don Close, senior animal protein analyst with Rabo AgriFinance and author of the report.
“Any changes, any inventory building, any additional controls and inspections could have a direct impact on the total cost of beef to the end user, which could change historical norms for live-to-wholesale and live-to-retail price spreads,” he said.
Rabobank analysts found four major drivers in the change to a just-in-case approach to the beef supply chain:
• Automation in packing plants to increase the efficiency of their labor force.
• Packaging that extends shelf life, is more durable for grocery delivery and meets sustainability expectations.
• Government and investor-led sustainability demands, which may require more documentation and verification methods throughout the supply chain.
• The transportation system’s technology and infrastructure overhaul that reduces carbon emissions and the risk of backlogs.
The area of change with the greatest potential direct impact on cattle producers is meatpacking plants’ embedding more automation into their facilities. The initial introduction of advanced technology will not serve as a replacement for labor but to make labor more efficient, and it will require a workforce with different skill sets or extensive retraining.
“The challenge of finding and retaining a ready workforce has increased labor costs to the tipping point where investments into technology, robotics and software advancements become economical,” Close said.
“Anything that de-risks packers from becoming a dam that slows the flow of market-ready cattle is a win for cattle producers,” he said.
Three critical issues came to light in Rabobank’s evaluation of the beef supply chain in a post-COVID world. The most frequently recurring theme is that each of the changes to address the challenges presents increased cost.
The second issue is that the system has to stay operational. It is impossible to sell consumers products when the shops have empty shelves.
The third conclusion is that escalating costs within the beef supply chain will narrow the price spread between fed cattle prices and wholesale and retail beef prices, increasing the competition from alternative proteins.
“On the other hand, it is safe to say that many of the increased costs through the system that impact beef will be equally detrimental to the alternative products,” he said.
There is a risk of beef demand flattening as the impact of inflation and the anticipation of higher interest rates influence consumer spending behavior. But beef demand remains exceptional, and domestic demand and exports are still expected to grow.