The "Senate Chicken Caucus" is asking USDA to extend the comment period on proposed rules that will impact the poultry industry.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

Members of the Senate Chicken Caucus and their colleagues are urging USDA to grant a 180-day extension of the comment period on a proposed rule they say would have a major impact on the chicken industry.

The comment period ends Dec. 2.

