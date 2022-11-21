Members of the Senate Chicken Caucus and their colleagues are urging USDA to grant a 180-day extension of the comment period on a proposed rule they say would have a major impact on the chicken industry.
The comment period ends Dec. 2.
U.S. Sen.s Chris Coons, D-Del., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., cochairman of the caucus, sent a letter to USDA saying an extension is needed for stakeholders to consider and properly analyze the proposal.
The proposed rule — Inclusive Competition and Market Integrity Under the Packers and Stockyards Act — introduces novel regulatory concepts that would have wide-ranging impacts on the contracting of poultry, cattle and hogs, the senators said in the letter.
The rule would establish broad recordkeeping obligations on each of these sectors. Additionally, the preamble to the proposed rule poses 44 detailed, technical questions regarding definitions of terms that require careful consideration and feedback, they said.
“It is appropriate that additional time is allotted to stakeholders and our constituents so that they may provide the most substantive comments possible,” the senators said.
The proposed rule is aimed at modernizing regulations prohibiting undue prejudice, unjust discrimination and deceptive practices to provide for clearer, more effective standards and to better protect individually harmed producers and growers through compliance and enforcement, according to USDA.
The proposed rule is the second installment in a three-part rulemaking intended to effect changes to the meat and poultry supply chains, the senators said.
On June 8, USDA published a proposed rule, Transparency in Poultry Grower Contracting and Tournaments, and an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking, Poultry Growing Tournament Systems: Fairness and Related Concerns.
USDA has also stated its intent to promulgate another proposed rule, Clarification of Scope of the Packers and Stockyards Act, the senators said.
“Each of these rules are inexorably connected … . Therefore, to understand fully the economic, legal and operational impacts of the proposed rule and to provide meaningful comments, stakeholders and our constituents must have the opportunity to consider USDA’s competition agenda in its entirety,” the senators said.
An extension of the comment period would allow stakeholders and constituents to study the impact on industry efficiency and compliance costs, food availability and hunger and inflationary pressures on consumers, they said.
“As you know, the chicken industry is essential to our domestic and global food security because of our significant exports. We therefore urge you to let stakeholders comment on all proposed rules together and to take steps to mitigate any interruptions to the poultry supply chain,” they said.
Sen.s Coons and Wicker were joined in the bipartisan letter by eight other members of the Senate Chicken Caucus and nine non-caucus senators.
The National Chicken Council had not responded to Capital Press’ request for comment at the time of publication.
