A federal plan to import up to 200 grizzly bears into Washington’s North Cascades contradicts its own premise that grizzlies are needed to prevent their extinction because the plan admits they are already extinct, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association says.
“Because the Northern Cascades Ecosystem grizzly bears are at risk of local extinction, action is needed at this time to avoid the permanent loss of grizzly bears in the NCE,” the plan states.
However, the document says only four confirmed sightings in the NCE in the last decade were all in British Columbia and that they do not meet the accepted definition of a population — two adult females with cubs or one adult female tracked through two litters, Kenny Graner, USCA president, states in an Oct. 17 letter to the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“Thus, no population exists in the NCE to restore,” Graner wrote.
There was an apparent lack of collaboration with local citizens, businesses and organizations in development of the plan despite the agencies awarding nearly $550,000 to do the work, Graner wrote. The plan fails to account for safety of local residents and livestock, he said.
The plan states grazing leaseholders likely would only see an intermittent impact because the number of bears released would be small and 10 miles from nearest grazing lands. Relocated bears would be less carnivorous than grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem based on feeding habits in their source area, the plan says.
USCA takes exception to all of that because three of the plan's four alternatives eventually call for up to 200 grizzlies, which is a “significant increase” that would harm livestock, specialty crops and fisheries, Graner wrote. The fourth alternative calls for no importation of bears.
Cattle weight and conception decline under stress of predators, grizzlies are known to range up to hundreds of miles and compensation plans for livestock depredations are “rife with problems,” Graner wrote.
He concluded the agencies should reconsider their plans and consult with appropriate local communities on next steps.
The agencies’ public comment period ends Oct. 24. About 600 people overwhelmingly spoke against the plan at a meeting in Okanogan, Oct. 7.