The National Cattlemen’s Foundation is seeking applications for 2020-2021 beef industry scholarships sponsored by CME Group.
Ten scholarships of $1,500 each will be awarded to outstanding students pursuing careers in the beef industry.
Students studying education, communication, production, research or other areas related to the beef industry can apply.
Applicants must submit a one-page letter expressing their career goals related to the beef industry. Students must also write a 750-word essay describing an issue in the beef industry and offering solutions to the problem.
Applicants must be a graduating high school senior or full-time undergraduate student enrolled at a two- or four-year college.
The application deadline closes Nov. 11, and online applications should be submitted by Nov. 8.
Scholarship winners will be announced in January and recognition will be given in San Antonio during the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show.
For more information visit www.nationalcattlemensfoundation.org